Veggie sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
CR NoMa
140 M Street, NE, Washington
|Hummus & Veggie Sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, shepherd's salad, tahini drizzle, on ciabatta
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Oven Roasted Veggie Hummus Sandwich
|$10.50
House made hummus, seasonal roasted vegetables. Vegan.
|Roasted Eggplant & Fresh Veggies Sandwich
|$10.50
Eggplant puree, cucumbers, red onions, mesclun greens & tomatoes. Vegan.
Brock & Co
901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington
|VEGGIE SANDWICH
|$6.25
Grilled Portobello Mushroom and Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, Chive,
and Cream Cheese Spread
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Sweet Potato Veggie Sandwich
|$12.00
Roasted sweet potato, smoked eggplant puree, goat cheese, pepper agrodolce and crispy kale. Add organic poached egg for an additional charge. Make it vegan by selecting
|Hummus Veggie Sandwich
|$12.00
Hummus, spicy feta spread, greens, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, tomato on lightly buttered griddled multi-grain. Make it vegan by selecting
Bread Furst
4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Veggie Sandwich
|$11.50
Fresh local tomato, sliced mozzarella, house made pesto mayo on our baguette.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|Veggie Sandwich
|$6.00
Choice of veggies.