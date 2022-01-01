Veggie sandwiches in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$14.00
More about Emissary
CR NoMa image

 

CR NoMa

140 M Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus & Veggie Sandwich$10.00
hummus, shepherd's salad, tahini drizzle, on ciabatta
More about CR NoMa
The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oven Roasted Veggie Hummus Sandwich$10.50
House made hummus, seasonal roasted vegetables. Vegan.
Roasted Eggplant & Fresh Veggies Sandwich$10.50
Eggplant puree, cucumbers, red onions, mesclun greens & tomatoes. Vegan.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Item pic

 

Brock & Co

901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE SANDWICH$6.25
Grilled Portobello Mushroom and Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, Chive,
and Cream Cheese Spread
More about Brock & Co
Item pic

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Veggie Sandwich$12.00
Roasted sweet potato, smoked eggplant puree, goat cheese, pepper agrodolce and crispy kale. Add organic poached egg for an additional charge. Make it vegan by selecting
Hummus Veggie Sandwich$12.00
Hummus, spicy feta spread, greens, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, tomato on lightly buttered griddled multi-grain. Make it vegan by selecting
More about A Baked Joint
Item pic

 

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2347 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$11.50
Fresh local tomato, sliced mozzarella, house made pesto mayo on our baguette.
More about Bread Furst
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$6.00
Choice of veggies.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$6.00
Choice of veggies.
More about Bethesda Bagels

