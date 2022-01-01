Whitefish salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve whitefish salad
Pearl's Bagels
1017 7th St., NW., Washington
|House-Made Smoked Whitefish Salad
|$13.50
8 oz of wild-caught Great Lakes whitefish, brined and hot-smoked by Ivy City Smokehouse, then combined with shallots, lemon, chives, cream cheese and mayo.
Logan Circle - Call Your Mother Deli
1471 P Street NW, Washington
|Whitefish Salad 1/2lb
|$10.00
1/2 Pint
West End - Call Your Mother Deli
1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC
|Whitefish Salad 1/2lb
|$10.00
1/2 Pint
Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC
|Whitefish Salad 1/2lb
|$10.00
1/2 Pound
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
3428 O St NW, Washington
|Whitefish Salad 1/2lb
|$10.00
1/2 Pound
Bread Furst
4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Whitefish Salad
|$8.99
Made here with Ivy City smoked fish, lemon, horseradish, onion and celery.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|Homemade Whitefish Salad (1/2 lb)
|$9.75
|SIDE OF WHITEFISH SALAD (1/4 LB)
|$4.00
|Whitefish Salad
|$9.50
Homemade smoked whitefish salad, with a choice of cream cheese, sliced cheese or no cheese.
Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli
701 8th St SE, Washington
|Whitefish Salad 1/2lb
|$10.00
1/2 Pint
Bethesda Bagels
1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Homemade Whitefish Salad (1/2 lb)
|$9.75
|SIDE OF WHITEFISH SALAD (1/4 LB)
|$4.00
|Whitefish Salad
|$9.50
Homemade smoked whitefish salad, with a choice of cream cheese, sliced cheese or no cheese.