Whitefish salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve whitefish salad

Pearl's Bagels image

 

Pearl's Bagels

1017 7th St., NW., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
House-Made Smoked Whitefish Salad$13.50
8 oz of wild-caught Great Lakes whitefish, brined and hot-smoked by Ivy City Smokehouse, then combined with shallots, lemon, chives, cream cheese and mayo.
More about Pearl's Bagels
Item pic

 

Logan Circle - Call Your Mother Deli

1471 P Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whitefish Salad 1/2lb$10.00
1/2 Pint
More about Logan Circle - Call Your Mother Deli
Item pic

 

West End - Call Your Mother Deli

1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whitefish Salad 1/2lb$10.00
1/2 Pint
More about West End - Call Your Mother Deli
Item pic

 

Park View – Call Your Mother Deli

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whitefish Salad 1/2lb$10.00
1/2 Pound
More about Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
Item pic

 

Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

3428 O St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whitefish Salad 1/2lb$10.00
1/2 Pound
More about Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
Item pic

 

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2347 reviews)
Takeout
Whitefish Salad$8.99
Made here with Ivy City smoked fish, lemon, horseradish, onion and celery.
More about Bread Furst
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Whitefish Salad (1/2 lb)$9.75
SIDE OF WHITEFISH SALAD (1/4 LB)$4.00
Whitefish Salad$9.50
Homemade smoked whitefish salad, with a choice of cream cheese, sliced cheese or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

 

Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli

701 8th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whitefish Salad 1/2lb$10.00
1/2 Pint
More about Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Whitefish Salad (1/2 lb)$9.75
SIDE OF WHITEFISH SALAD (1/4 LB)$4.00
Whitefish Salad$9.50
Homemade smoked whitefish salad, with a choice of cream cheese, sliced cheese or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN

Uptown Market Restaurant

4465 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whitefish Salad Toast$12.00
Classic whitefish salad on choice of open faced toasted country bread or bagel, with lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Uptown Market Restaurant

