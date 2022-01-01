Fried chicken salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Flavors Food Truck
Flavors Food Truck
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.95
Crispy chicken tenders over Baby Arugula, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cheese, Garlic-Ranch Dressing.
More about First Down Sports Bar and Grill
First Down Sports Bar and Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Crispy Chicken BLT Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce topped with cripy chicken breast strips, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar & mozzarella cheese