Fried chicken salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$13.95
Crispy chicken tenders over Baby Arugula, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cheese, Garlic-Ranch Dressing.
More about Flavors Food Truck
First Down Sports Bar and Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken BLT Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce topped with cripy chicken breast strips, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar & mozzarella cheese
More about First Down Sports Bar and Grill
T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oriental Crispy Chicken Salad$11.00
Fried chicken tender, mandarin orange, almond, red onion and mesclun mix tossed with orange-white wine vinaigrette and crispy wonton noodles.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington

