Veggie rolls in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie J Roll$10.00
Avocado, Asparagus, Radish And Seaweed Salad Wrapped In Cucumber Served With Pink Ginger Sauce. No Rice
More about Yume Sushi
Banner pic

 

Lucky Danger

1101 S Joyce St B27, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Spring Rolls (2)$6.00
Crispy fried spring roll with bamboo and cabbage
More about Lucky Danger
Crispy Veggie Spring Roll image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Veggie Spring Roll$7.50
With sweet carrot dip.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Spring Rolls$5.95
More about Assembly

