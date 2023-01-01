Veggie rolls in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve veggie rolls
More about Yume Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Veggie J Roll
|$10.00
Avocado, Asparagus, Radish And Seaweed Salad Wrapped In Cucumber Served With Pink Ginger Sauce. No Rice
More about Lucky Danger
Lucky Danger
1101 S Joyce St B27, Arlington
|Veggie Spring Rolls (2)
|$6.00
Crispy fried spring roll with bamboo and cabbage
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Crispy Veggie Spring Roll
|$7.50
With sweet carrot dip.