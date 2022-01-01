Chicken burgers in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken burgers

Chicken Burger image

 

Nani's Piri Piri Chicken

Ponce CIty Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE EX-125, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burger$10.99
Piri Piri seasoning, havarti cheese, Duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun.
More about Nani's Piri Piri Chicken
Build Your Own Chicken Burger! image

 

Farm Burger

4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

275 Memorial Dr., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

1017 North Highland Ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)$9.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
More about Farm Burger
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (6021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
More about Farm Burger

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Home Fries

Pad Thai

Coconut Soup

Sirloin Steaks

Scallops

Drunken Noodles

Pho

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston