Chicken burgers in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken burgers
Nani's Piri Piri Chicken
Ponce CIty Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE EX-125, Atlanta
|Chicken Burger
|$10.99
Piri Piri seasoning, havarti cheese, Duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun.
Farm Burger
4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta
|Build Your Own Chicken Burger!
|$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
|No. 4 - The Chicken Burger
|$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
Farm Burger
275 Memorial Dr., Atlanta
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
|No. 2 - Vegan Burger
|$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
|Basket of FB Fries
|$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
Farm Burger
1017 North Highland Ave, Atlanta
|Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)
|$9.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Farm Burger
3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta
