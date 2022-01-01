Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Prime Steak$5.90
*Grilled Prime Steak Family Meal for 6$87.99
Grilled Prime Steak Panini$11.90
Savory Tender Steak, Roasted Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelzied Onions, Baby Greens, Horseradish Aioli
More about Fresh to Order
La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Quesadilla$13.99
Grilled Steak Taco$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Grilled Steak Burrito$14.99
More about La Costilla Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Prime Steak$5.90
Grilled Prime Steak Panini$11.90
Savory Tender Steak, Roasted Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelzied Onions, Baby Greens, Horseradish Aioli
More about Fresh to Order
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak with Grits$32.00
Spanish paprika rubbed C.A.B. Sirloin, Mahón cheese grits, sautéed vegetables, whipped serrano butter
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

Fresh to Order

1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (5116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Prime Steak$5.90
Grilled Prime Steak Panini$11.90
Savory Tender Steak, Roasted Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelzied Onions, Baby Greens, Horseradish Aioli
More about Fresh to Order
BGR Grille image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BGR Grille

1603 White Way, East Point

Avg 4.3 (2743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ribeye Steak Grill Mix$12.99
More about BGR Grille
Item pic

TACOS

Minero

675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Taco$6.50
Grilled steak in a garlic-amarillo sauce, pickled sweet peppers, queso fresco, green onions, cilantro.
More about Minero
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
S Grilled Steak Quesadilla$15.00
A large flour tortilla filled with steak Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
Redbird image

 

Redbird

1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1886 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Strip Steak (10oz)$34.00
with black pepper steak sauce (gf)
More about Redbird

