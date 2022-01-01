Grilled steaks in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve grilled steaks
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Grilled Prime Steak
|$5.90
|*Grilled Prime Steak Family Meal for 6
|$87.99
|Grilled Prime Steak Panini
|$11.90
Savory Tender Steak, Roasted Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelzied Onions, Baby Greens, Horseradish Aioli
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Grilled Steak Quesadilla
|$13.99
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
|Grilled Steak Burrito
|$14.99
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta
|Grilled Prime Steak
|$5.90
|Grilled Prime Steak Panini
|$11.90
Savory Tender Steak, Roasted Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelzied Onions, Baby Greens, Horseradish Aioli
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Grilled Steak with Grits
|$32.00
Spanish paprika rubbed C.A.B. Sirloin, Mahón cheese grits, sautéed vegetables, whipped serrano butter
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS
Fresh to Order
1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta
|Grilled Prime Steak
|$5.90
|Grilled Prime Steak Panini
|$11.90
Savory Tender Steak, Roasted Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelzied Onions, Baby Greens, Horseradish Aioli
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BGR Grille
1603 White Way, East Point
|Ribeye Steak Grill Mix
|$12.99
TACOS
Minero
675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$6.50
Grilled steak in a garlic-amarillo sauce, pickled sweet peppers, queso fresco, green onions, cilantro.
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|S Grilled Steak Quesadilla
|$15.00
A large flour tortilla filled with steak Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.