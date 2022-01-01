Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

German chocolate cake in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve german chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Dream Bakery

14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF 6" Easter German Chocolate Cake$60.00
Classic gluten free chocolate cake with German chocolate filling and iced with Easter decor. Each cake is 6″ in diameter and features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Allergens: Milk, eggs, tree nuts.
GF 6" German Chocolate Cake$60.00
NEXT AVAILABILITY 6/1. Classic gluten free chocolate cake with German chocolate filling and iced with chocolate buttercream, topped with more German chocolate goodness!. Each cake is 6″ in diameter and features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Please include any message you want written on it in the “special requests” section. Additional décor requests may incur an additional cost. Allergens: Milk, eggs, tree nuts.
More about Dream Bakery
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fat Cats German Chocolate Cake$8.00
Locally baked Fat Cats chocolate cake.
More about Rebel Cheese

