German chocolate cake in Austin

NEXT AVAILABILITY 6/1. Classic gluten free chocolate cake with German chocolate filling and iced with chocolate buttercream, topped with more German chocolate goodness!. Each cake is 6″ in diameter and features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Please include any message you want written on it in the “special requests” section. Additional décor requests may incur an additional cost. Allergens: Milk, eggs, tree nuts.

