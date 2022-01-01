Peanut butter cookies in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria
3809 West 35th, Austin
|PEANUT BUTTER RYE COOKIE
|$2.50
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Colossal Cookie Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
|$2.40
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.00
Classic vegan Peanut Butter Cookie. Enough said. Contains: Gluten, Nuts. Soy-Free.
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|The Naughty Cookie 😈 Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
|$5.00
Vegan Peanut butter & chocolate chip cookie?! You asked for it & we delivered it! By using raw, non-hydrogenated organic peanut butter and rich vegan chocolate chips, we've achieved a delicious peanut butter cookie you won't be able to resist!