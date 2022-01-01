Chai tea in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chai tea
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|Chai Tea Latte
Spicy masala tea concentrate from Sesa Pure, mixed with steamed milk and brown sugar.
More about Citizen Eatery
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Masala Chai Hot Tea
|$4.50
by Sesa
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Chai Tea Latte
Spicy masala tea mixed with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
More about The Well
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.00
ceylon cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, clove, black pepper
More about Coffee and Crisp - Domain
Coffee and Crisp - Domain
3220 Amy Donovan Plaza #100, Austin
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.00
Chai & Milk
More about Cafe Crepe of Austin
Cafe Crepe of Austin
200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin
|Double Chai Tea
|$4.50
|Chai Tea
|$3.00