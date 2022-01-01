Chai tea in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve chai tea

Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$5.00
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
Spicy masala tea concentrate from Sesa Pure, mixed with steamed milk and brown sugar.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Masala Chai Hot Tea$4.50
by Sesa
More about Citizen Eatery
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
Spicy masala tea mixed with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Baguette et Chocolat image

 

Baguette et Chocolat

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai tea$3.29
More about Baguette et Chocolat
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Well

440 W 2nd st, Austin

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
ceylon cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, clove, black pepper
More about The Well
Coffee and Crisp - Domain image

 

Coffee and Crisp - Domain

3220 Amy Donovan Plaza #100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
Chai & Milk
More about Coffee and Crisp - Domain
Cafe Crepe of Austin image

 

Cafe Crepe of Austin

200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Chai Tea$4.50
Chai Tea$3.00
More about Cafe Crepe of Austin
Restaurant banner

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHAI TEA LATTE$4.00
More about FoodHeads

