Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flat iron steaks in
Baltimore
/
Baltimore
/
Flat Iron Steaks
Baltimore restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
Watershed
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
No reviews yet
FLAT IRON STEAK
$39.00
roasted potatoes, atlas farms vegetables, house steak sauce
More about Watershed
Choptank
1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore
No reviews yet
WAGYU FLAT IRON STEAK
$36.00
fried onion, house steak sauce, rosemary steak fries
More about Choptank
Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore
Baklava
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Lobsters
Hash Browns
Cheese Fries
Kale Salad
Cheese Pizza
Rice Bowls
Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore
Fells Point
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Hampden
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Federal Hill
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Remington
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Midtown Belvedere
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
More near Baltimore to explore
Lutherville Timonium
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Dundalk
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Catonsville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(463 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston