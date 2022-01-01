Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flat iron steaks in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve flat iron steaks

Item pic

 

Watershed

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FLAT IRON STEAK$39.00
roasted potatoes, atlas farms vegetables, house steak sauce
More about Watershed
Banner pic

 

Choptank

1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
WAGYU FLAT IRON STEAK$36.00
fried onion, house steak sauce, rosemary steak fries
More about Choptank

