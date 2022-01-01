Lox in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve lox
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Lox Sandwich
|$12.50
slices of lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, & capers served on your choice of bagel
|Lox Platter
|$12.50
slices of lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, sliced onions, capers, w/your choice of bagel
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Lox Benedict
|$16.25
Two halves of a toasted english muffin, topped with lox, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries
|Bagel with Lox
|$14.50
Two halves of a toasted bagel topped with lox, red onion, tomato, capers, and cream cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Goldi-lox Omelette
|$13.99
Cold-smoked salmon lox, cream cheese and scallions topped with capers, and fresh cracked pepper. Served with a warm flour tortilla.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese
|$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
|1/2LB Lox
|$13.00
|Nova Lox (1/4lb)
|$6.50
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Bagel with Lox & Scallion Cream Cheese
|$4.45
Choose variety
On the Hill Cafe & Market
1431 John St, Baltimore
|Bagel & Lox
|$11.00
Everything bagel with cream cheese, lox, tomato, onion, cucumber, and capers
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Nova Lox
|$7.95
THB Bagelry & Deli
3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore
|Bagel w/ Sliced Lox
|$9.55
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomato
|Nova Lox (1/4lb)
|$6.50
|Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese
|$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes