Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve lox

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lox Sandwich$12.50
slices of lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, & capers served on your choice of bagel
Lox Platter$12.50
slices of lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, sliced onions, capers, w/your choice of bagel
More about Charmed Kitchen
Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox Benedict$16.25
Two halves of a toasted english muffin, topped with lox, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries
Bagel with Lox$14.50
Two halves of a toasted bagel topped with lox, red onion, tomato, capers, and cream cheese
More about Southside Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Goldi-lox Omelette$13.99
Cold-smoked salmon lox, cream cheese and scallions topped with capers, and fresh cracked pepper. Served with a warm flour tortilla.
More about Golden West Cafe
Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
1/2LB Lox$13.00
Nova Lox (1/4lb)$6.50
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bagel with Lox & Scallion Cream Cheese$4.45
Choose variety
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Item pic

 

On the Hill Cafe & Market

1431 John St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bagel & Lox$11.00
Everything bagel with cream cheese, lox, tomato, onion, cucumber, and capers
More about On the Hill Cafe & Market
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nova Lox$7.95
More about Roland Park Bagels
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel w/ Sliced Lox$9.55
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomato
Nova Lox (1/4lb)$6.50
Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bagel and Lox$14.00
Choice of plain or everything bagel, cured salmon, red onion, tomato, lettuce, capers and whipped old bay cream cheese
More about Wicked Sisters

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Curry

Lasagna

Turkey Bacon

Lobsters

Paninis

Pies

Chipotle Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston