Chicken noodles in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Noodle
More about Southside Diner
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.45
With homemade egg noodles
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup, 12 oz cup$2.89
More about Cafe Services
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup
More about Never On Sunday
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

RegionAle

2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Cup$4.50
More about RegionAle

