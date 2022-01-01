Shrimp curry in Boston
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Shrimp Curry
|$19.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Shrimp Malai Curry
|$19.95
16/20 Tiger Shrimp cooked in a mild coconut and onion sauce with curry leaves carrots, ginger and raisins. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shanti
49 Warren St., Roxbury
|Shrimp Curry ( Small Tray )
|$125.00
|Shrimp Curry
|$19.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
