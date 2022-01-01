Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Shanti image

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Curry$19.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Malai Curry$19.95
16/20 Tiger Shrimp cooked in a mild coconut and onion sauce with curry leaves carrots, ginger and raisins. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
More about Shanti
Shanti image

 

Shanti

49 Warren St., Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Curry ( Small Tray )$125.00
Shrimp Curry$19.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
More about Shanti
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Curry$19.00
Goan Shrimp Curry$20.00
More about Mela

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Blueberry Pies

Mango Lassi

Nicoise Salad

Cobbler

Cheeseburger Subs

Fried Rice

Al Pastor Tacos

Wonton Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston