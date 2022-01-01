Wonton soup in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve wonton soup
More about The Q
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|Q WONTON SOUP 上海馄饨
|$15.45
Shanghai style home-made wonton, with pork and shrimp in an hours-long simmered broth with spinach. Please note, this item requires 20 minutes of preparation time.
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|TOM YUM WONTON SOUP
|$8.95
Homemade wonton filled with shrimp & minced chicken in Tom Yum Soup. Tossed with scallions and cilantro.
|WONTON SOUP
|$7.95
Homemade wonton filled with shrimp & minced chicken in chicken broth. Tossed with scallions and cilantro.
|WONTON TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP
|$15.95
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.