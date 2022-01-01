Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve boneless wings

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Double Boneless Wings (20)$19.55
Single Boneless Wings (10)$12.55
Triple Boneless Wings (30)$27.75
More about Mister Pizza
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
1 Slice & Wing, Boneless Bites$8.51
1 Slice & Wing, Boneless Bites & 20oz$8.92
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
5 Boneless Wings$9.99
More about Abbott Pizza
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
15 Boneless Wings Specialty Sauce$14.00
25 Boneless Wings$21.00
25 Boneless Wings Specialty Sauce$22.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Macy’s Place Pizzeria image

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
40 Boneless Wings$33.99
30 Boneless Wings$24.99
10 Boneless Wings$8.99
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sheet Pizza & 2.5 Pounds Boneless Wings$64.99
Sheet Cheese Pizza with 2.5 Pounds (35-40) Boneless Wings. Try the BBQ and thank us later!
Lg Pizza & Pound Boneless Wings$32.99
Large Cheese pizza with a Pound Boneless Wings. Try the Wild Turkey
Bour-B-Q or Ragun Cajun and thank us later.
Small Pizza & 1/2 Pound Boneless Wings$21.99
Small Cheese & 1 topping Pizza with a 1/2 Pound (7-8) Boneless Wings. Try the Ragun Cajun or BBQ!
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
G2 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Boneless Wings (16)$19.00
Single Boneless Wings (8)$11.00
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Boneless Wings$17.26
Triple Boneless Wings$40.92
Double Boneless Wings$29.75
More about Imperial Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$9.99
Boneless wings served with 1 bleu cheese and celery.
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
50 Jumbo Wings or Boneless$51.95
2-3oz blue cheese
Party Cheese 1 Topping & 50 Boneless or Jumbo Wings$74.95
20 Jumbo Wings or Boneless$25.95
1-3oz blue cheese
More about Pat's Pizzeria

