Omelettes in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
Break'n Eggs Creperie
1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst
|Greek Omelette
|$13.95
served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit
|Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach & Tomato Omelette
|$13.95
served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit
|Meatlovers Omelette
|$15.50
served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit
More about Louie's Texas Red Hots
Louie's Texas Red Hots
1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Louie's Special Omelette
|$11.49
3 XL eggs whipped up, then we dice up 2 Sahlen hot dogs & some silver onions, we add a generous portion of American cheese, cook to perfection, then top this masterpiece off with Louie's Special 100% Beef Greek Sauce! Yummy!!
More about May Jen Restaurant
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Egg Foo Young (Omelette)
|$13.50
Onions, bean sprouts, and choice of pork, shrimp, chicken, or veggie in omelette.
Healthy Option: Pan seared, not fried in oil, choice of pork, chicken or baby shrimp $1.50
More about Swan Street Diner
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Pesto Omelette
|$12.00
pesto, tomato, mozzarella
|D-I-Y Omelette
|$9.00
3 eggs, choose your own ingredients with additional toppings at an extra charge
More about Mythos
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Italian Sausage Omelette
|$9.59
With red onions, green peppers and provolone cheese
|Chicken Souvlaki Omelette
|$11.99
Grilled marinated chicken with tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.
|Western Omelette
|$10.99
Diced Ham, onions, and green peppers with choice of cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.
More about Break'N Eggs Creperie
Break'N Eggs Creperie
5235 Main Street, Williamsville
|Bacon & Cheddar Omelette
|$13.95
served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit
|Spinach & Cheddar Omelette
|$12.50
served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit
|Cheddar Omelette
|$11.50
served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit