Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve omelettes

Greek Omelette image

 

Break'n Eggs Creperie

1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Omelette$13.95
served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit
Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach & Tomato Omelette$13.95
served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit
Meatlovers Omelette$15.50
served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
Item pic

 

Louie's Texas Red Hots

1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Louie's Special Omelette$11.49
3 XL eggs whipped up, then we dice up 2 Sahlen hot dogs & some silver onions, we add a generous portion of American cheese, cook to perfection, then top this masterpiece off with Louie's Special 100% Beef Greek Sauce! Yummy!!
More about Louie's Texas Red Hots
Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Foo Young (Omelette)$13.50
Onions, bean sprouts, and choice of pork, shrimp, chicken, or veggie in omelette.
Healthy Option: Pan seared, not fried in oil, choice of pork, chicken or baby shrimp $1.50
More about May Jen Restaurant
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Omelette$12.00
pesto, tomato, mozzarella
D-I-Y Omelette$9.00
3 eggs, choose your own ingredients with additional toppings at an extra charge
More about Swan Street Diner
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sausage Omelette$9.59
With red onions, green peppers and provolone cheese
Chicken Souvlaki Omelette$11.99
Grilled marinated chicken with tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.
Western Omelette$10.99
Diced Ham, onions, and green peppers with choice of cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Break'N Eggs Creperie

5235 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon & Cheddar Omelette$13.95
served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit
Spinach & Cheddar Omelette$12.50
served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit
Cheddar Omelette$11.50
served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit
More about Break'N Eggs Creperie

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Taco Salad

Chicken Pitas

Chicken Fried Steaks

Turkey Melts

Muffins

Penne

Falafel Salad

Avocado Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston