Steak salad in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve steak salad

Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Pittsburgh Steak Salad$15.00
Wae Fries, Tomoato, French Riviera Dressing, Cheddar Cheese
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Steak Salad$7.29
Steak, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chip Strip Steak Salad$17.99
Mixed greens, onions, tomato, cucumber and sliced strip steak or sliced chicken cutlet.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yum Nua Thai Steak Salad$14.95
Grilled strip steak with romaine lettuce, onions, scallions, red peppers, lemongrass, tomatoes, and basil leaves, tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$14.53
More about Imperial Pizza
D'Avolio - Williamsville image

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK SALAD$19.95
SPINACH, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, BACON BITS, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, MUSHROOM with MAMAS HOUSE DRESSING
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK SALAD$19.95
Spinach, Gorgonzola, Bacon Bits, Cucumber, Tomato, Mushroom. Served with our Mamas house vinaigrette.
More about D'Avolio

