Steak salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Pittsburgh Steak Salad
|$15.00
Wae Fries, Tomoato, French Riviera Dressing, Cheddar Cheese
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Mexican Steak Salad
|$7.29
Steak, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Chip Strip Steak Salad
|$17.99
Mixed greens, onions, tomato, cucumber and sliced strip steak or sliced chicken cutlet.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Yum Nua Thai Steak Salad
|$14.95
Grilled strip steak with romaine lettuce, onions, scallions, red peppers, lemongrass, tomatoes, and basil leaves, tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
|STEAK SALAD
|$19.95
SPINACH, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, BACON BITS, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, MUSHROOM with MAMAS HOUSE DRESSING