Cambridge seafood restaurants you'll love

Talulla- Cambridge image

 

Talulla- Cambridge

377 Walden Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef$30.00
Shortrib, Toasted Barley, Shiitake, Broccolini
Housemade Bread$7.00
Sourdough Levain & Focaccia w/ Honey Butter
Farm Chicken$30.00
Breast, Thigh & Wing, Sweet Potato, Kale
More about Talulla- Cambridge
Riverside Pizza and Seafood image

 

Riverside Pizza and Seafood

305 River Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Steak Onion$9.00
Clam Strip Plate$16.25
Mozzarella Sticks$9.50
More about Riverside Pizza and Seafood
The Hourly Oyster image

 

The Hourly Oyster

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Smash Burger$15.00
American Cheese, Special Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Potato Roll
Fish & Chips$22.00
Frites, Slaw, Tartar Sauce
Clam Chowder$10.00
Bacon, Seasoned Oyster Crackers
More about The Hourly Oyster
Shaking Crab image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Shaking Crab

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.1 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lobster Tail (2 Tails)$38.00
Fried Catfish Basket$16.00
Garlic Noodles$6.00
More about Shaking Crab
Little Donkey - Cambridge image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

Little Donkey - Cambridge

505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE

Avg 4.5 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shanghai Boar Lumpia$17.00
Filipino style wild board spring rolls, Kalamansi sweet chili
BANGKOK STREET NOODLES$18.00
Pork belly, rice noodles, fried peanuts (add egg +2)
Buttercup Squash Salad$14.00
Red endive, roquefort, walnut, furikake, sherry vinaigrette
More about Little Donkey - Cambridge
Senses Restaurant image

 

Senses Restaurant

650 E Kendall Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Senses Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod with a side of Golden Fries
Fish & Chips$18.00
Fresh Fish & Chips wrapped up and ready to be eaten on the go.
Smoked Salmon Linguini$26.00
marinated tomatoes and parmesan cream
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
Middlesex image

 

Middlesex

315 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chix n Fries$10.00
Chicken Nuggs w/Fries
More about Middlesex

