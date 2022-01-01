Cambridge seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Cambridge
More about Talulla- Cambridge
Talulla- Cambridge
377 Walden Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Beef
|$30.00
Shortrib, Toasted Barley, Shiitake, Broccolini
|Housemade Bread
|$7.00
Sourdough Levain & Focaccia w/ Honey Butter
|Farm Chicken
|$30.00
Breast, Thigh & Wing, Sweet Potato, Kale
More about Riverside Pizza and Seafood
Riverside Pizza and Seafood
305 River Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Sm Steak Onion
|$9.00
|Clam Strip Plate
|$16.25
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.50
More about The Hourly Oyster
The Hourly Oyster
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Double Smash Burger
|$15.00
American Cheese, Special Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Potato Roll
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
Frites, Slaw, Tartar Sauce
|Clam Chowder
|$10.00
Bacon, Seasoned Oyster Crackers
More about Shaking Crab
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Shaking Crab
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Lobster Tail (2 Tails)
|$38.00
|Fried Catfish Basket
|$16.00
|Garlic Noodles
|$6.00
More about Little Donkey - Cambridge
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL
Little Donkey - Cambridge
505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE
|Popular items
|Shanghai Boar Lumpia
|$17.00
Filipino style wild board spring rolls, Kalamansi sweet chili
|BANGKOK STREET NOODLES
|$18.00
Pork belly, rice noodles, fried peanuts (add egg +2)
|Buttercup Squash Salad
|$14.00
Red endive, roquefort, walnut, furikake, sherry vinaigrette
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
98 Winthrop St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod with a side of Golden Fries
|Fish & Chips
|Smoked Salmon Linguini
|$26.00
marinated tomatoes and parmesan cream