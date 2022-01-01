Almond cake in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve almond cake
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Almond Corn Citrus Cake (GF)
|$4.00
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|honey almond cake slice
|$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Carrot Cake Almond & Walnut Butter by Big Spoon
|$15.00
Made with lightly toasted English walnuts, heirloom Mission almonds, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, maple syrup, and Jacobsen sea salt, Carrot Cake Almond & Walnut Butter is like decadent, spreadable carrot cake in a jar. 13oz
|Almond Rose Cake
|$4.50
Mastic glaze. Serves one
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|honey almond cake slice
|$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
Revival Cafe - Alewife
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Coconut Almond Strawberry Cake (gf)
|$4.25
This naturally nutty gluten-free cake is topped with coconut, almonds, & strawberry - do we need to say more?