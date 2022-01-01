Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond cake in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve almond cake

Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Almond Corn Citrus Cake (GF)$4.00
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
honey almond cake slice$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Almond & Walnut Butter by Big Spoon$15.00
Made with lightly toasted English walnuts, heirloom Mission almonds, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, maple syrup, and Jacobsen sea salt, Carrot Cake Almond & Walnut Butter is like decadent, spreadable carrot cake in a jar. 13oz
Almond Rose Cake$4.50
Mastic glaze. Serves one
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
honey almond cake slice$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe - Alewife

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Almond Strawberry Cake (gf)$4.25
This naturally nutty gluten-free cake is topped with coconut, almonds, & strawberry - do we need to say more?
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
Restaurant banner

 

Area Four- One Kendall Square - One Kendall Square

600 One Kendall Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Corn Citrus Cake (GF)$4.00
More about Area Four- One Kendall Square - One Kendall Square

