Bisque in Cambridge

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|SPICY TOMATO BISQUE (GF)
|$8.00
PECORINO CHEESE
|GRILLED CHEESE AND BISQUE
|$13.00
Spicy Tomato Bisque and Grilled Cheese Panini
Revival Cafe - Alewife
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Tomato Bisque* (16oz)
|$7.50
rich, creamy + slightly smoky
*contains bacon
The Hourly Oyster House
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Lobster Bisque
|$11.00
Brandy, Tarragon