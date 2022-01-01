Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve bisque

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

Takeout
SPICY TOMATO BISQUE (GF)$8.00
PECORINO CHEESE
GRILLED CHEESE AND BISQUE$13.00
Spicy Tomato Bisque and Grilled Cheese Panini
Revival Cafe - Alewife

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque* (16oz)$7.50
rich, creamy + slightly smoky
*contains bacon
The Hourly Oyster House

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$11.00
Brandy, Tarragon
Grafton Street Pub & Grill

59 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge

TakeoutFast Pay
Butternut Squash Bisque$10.00
pomegranate, sage
