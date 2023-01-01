Brisket in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve brisket
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|Kid's Brisket Plate
|$8.00
|Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Our award winning Brisket layered on a potato bun and served with your choice of side.
|Texas-Style Brisket Plate
|$26.25
Cuts of our award winning beef Brisket served on Texas Toast with your choice of two sides.
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
Revival Cafe - Alewife
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|SC: April 6: Slow Cooked Beef Brisket or Slow Cooked Eggplant
|$0.00
Dinner for two!
Slow Cooked Beef Brisket or Slow Cooked Eggplant (vegan): served with manischewitz glaze, parslied potatoes, first of the season asparagus with pickled onion + chocolate toffee matzo bark* for dessert!
*dietary info:
brisket is dairy + gluten free
eggplant is vegan + gluten free
glaze, potatoes + asparagus are vegan + gluten free
dessert contains gluten, dairy + nuts
Pick-up every Thursday between 10am-6pm at Alewife.
email chelsea@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
More about Little Luna
Little Luna
75 Binney Street, Cambridge
|BBQ Beef Brisket
|$15.00
Friday - beef brisket slow-cooked overnight with barbecue sauce, pickles, red onions and lettuce on a toasted brioche bun - served w/ rosemary french fries.
More about State Park
State Park
15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge
|Brisket Cheeseburger
|$14.00
A flat patty with American cheese, grilled pickled onions, greens, tomato, special sauce, on an AJ King brioche bun
More about The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square - 1 Kendall Square
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square - 1 Kendall Square
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Our award winning Brisket layered on a potato bun and served with your choice of side.
|Texas-Style Brisket Plate
|$26.25
Cuts of our award winning beef Brisket served on Texas Toast with your choice of two sides.
More about bōm dough - restaurant and coffee bar
bōm dough - restaurant and coffee bar
1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|wicked smoke
|$11.00
oven-roasted fresh mozzarella, pesto, and smoked brisket, topped with arugula and tomato in a freshly baked dough. (contains: dairy, & wheat | nut- free)
|smoked brisket flat bread
|$15.50
pesto and mozzarella cheese flatbread topped with arugula, cherry tomato, olive oil, and smoked brisket. (contains: dairy & wheat.)
|smoked brisket ramen noodle soup
|$13.00
beef ramen broth, buckwheat noodles, sautéed bok choy, boiled egg, smoked brisket, sesame, and fresh, crisp green onions. (contains: wheat, sesame, soy, & egg)
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Kung Fu Beef Brisket 黄飞鸿牛腩*
|$24.00
Ingredients: 5 spices-braised beef brisket, dried crispy red pepper and peanuts, arugula, ginger, garlic, seasoned soy sauce.
Beef brisket is braised in 5 spices broth then deep fried with pepper, served with arugula. Tender beef brisket with crispy crunchy red pepper and peanut, it is savory and hot.
* Gluten, soy and peanut allergy.