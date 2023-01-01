Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Brisket Plate$8.00
Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Our award winning Brisket layered on a potato bun and served with your choice of side.
Texas-Style Brisket Plate$26.25
Cuts of our award winning beef Brisket served on Texas Toast with your choice of two sides.
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe - Alewife

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SC: April 6: Slow Cooked Beef Brisket or Slow Cooked Eggplant$0.00
Dinner for two!
Slow Cooked Beef Brisket or Slow Cooked Eggplant (vegan): served with manischewitz glaze, parslied potatoes, first of the season asparagus with pickled onion + chocolate toffee matzo bark* for dessert!
*dietary info:
brisket is dairy + gluten free
eggplant is vegan + gluten free
glaze, potatoes + asparagus are vegan + gluten free
dessert contains gluten, dairy + nuts
Pick-up every Thursday between 10am-6pm at Alewife.
email chelsea@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
Item pic

 

Little Luna

75 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Beef Brisket$15.00
Friday - beef brisket slow-cooked overnight with barbecue sauce, pickles, red onions and lettuce on a toasted brioche bun - served w/ rosemary french fries.
More about Little Luna
Item pic

 

State Park

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Cheeseburger$14.00
A flat patty with American cheese, grilled pickled onions, greens, tomato, special sauce, on an AJ King brioche bun
More about State Park
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square - 1 Kendall Square

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Our award winning Brisket layered on a potato bun and served with your choice of side.
Texas-Style Brisket Plate$26.25
Cuts of our award winning beef Brisket served on Texas Toast with your choice of two sides.
More about The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square - 1 Kendall Square
Item pic

 

bōm dough - restaurant and coffee bar

1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
wicked smoke$11.00
oven-roasted fresh mozzarella, pesto, and smoked brisket, topped with arugula and tomato in a freshly baked dough. (contains: dairy, & wheat | nut- free)
smoked brisket flat bread$15.50
pesto and mozzarella cheese flatbread topped with arugula, cherry tomato, olive oil, and smoked brisket. (contains: dairy & wheat.)
smoked brisket ramen noodle soup$13.00
beef ramen broth, buckwheat noodles, sautéed bok choy, boiled egg, smoked brisket, sesame, and fresh, crisp green onions. (contains: wheat, sesame, soy, & egg)
More about bōm dough - restaurant and coffee bar
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kung Fu Beef Brisket 黄飞鸿牛腩*$24.00
Ingredients: 5 spices-braised beef brisket, dried crispy red pepper and peanuts, arugula, ginger, garlic, seasoned soy sauce.
Beef brisket is braised in 5 spices broth then deep fried with pepper, served with arugula. Tender beef brisket with crispy crunchy red pepper and peanut, it is savory and hot.
* Gluten, soy and peanut allergy.
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern -

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Hash$17.00
Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Potatoes, BBQ Sauce, Over Easy Egg
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$17.00
BBQ Sauce, Brie, Crispy Onions, Corn and Jalapeno Relish, Brioche
More about Russell House Tavern -

