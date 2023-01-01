Brisket in Cambridge

Dinner for two!

Slow Cooked Beef Brisket or Slow Cooked Eggplant (vegan): served with manischewitz glaze, parslied potatoes, first of the season asparagus with pickled onion + chocolate toffee matzo bark* for dessert!

*dietary info:

brisket is dairy + gluten free

eggplant is vegan + gluten free

glaze, potatoes + asparagus are vegan + gluten free

dessert contains gluten, dairy + nuts

Pick-up every Thursday between 10am-6pm at Alewife.

email chelsea@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.

