Chilaquiles in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Chilaquiles
|$18.00
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS
|$12.00
fried eggs over salsa roja tossed fresh corn chips, refried beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled onions
avocado crema + nacho crema
Little Luna
75 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Chilaquiles
|$18.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips covered with black beans, queso fresco, cheddar cheese & garnished with mild salsa roja, salsa verde, crema, cotjia cheese & cilantro - includes two eggs your way.
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
21 Brattle St, Cambridge
|Chilaquiles
|$10.00
Corn tortilla chips simmerd in salsa verde, and topped with chicken, sour cream, avocado, onion, queso fresco, and an over easy egg, served with refried beans.
Friendly Toast Cambridge - Cambridge, Massachusetts
1230 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Chilaquiles
A big bowl of crispy corn tortilla chips tossed in a smoky ranchero sauce with crumbled chorizo, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn. Topped with lime crema, cotija cheese, pickled onions & fresh cilantro.