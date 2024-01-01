Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$18.00
Chilaquiles$18.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Item pic

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS$12.00
fried eggs over salsa roja tossed fresh corn chips, refried beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled onions
avocado crema + nacho crema
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Item pic

 

Little Luna

75 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$18.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips covered with black beans, queso fresco, cheddar cheese & garnished with mild salsa roja, salsa verde, crema, cotjia cheese & cilantro - includes two eggs your way.
More about Little Luna
Item pic

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD

Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square

21 Brattle St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7524 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$10.00
Corn tortilla chips simmerd in salsa verde, and topped with chicken, sour cream, avocado, onion, queso fresco, and an over easy egg, served with refried beans.
More about Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Friendly Toast Cambridge - Cambridge, Massachusetts

1230 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles
A big bowl of crispy corn tortilla chips tossed in a smoky ranchero sauce with crumbled chorizo, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn. Topped with lime crema, cotija cheese, pickled onions & fresh cilantro.
More about Friendly Toast Cambridge - Cambridge, Massachusetts

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Leche Cake

Lasagna

Steak Fajitas

Tuna Salad

Thai Tea

Gnocchi

Lobsters

Sticky Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (30 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (206 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2436 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (238 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (597 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston