Arugula salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve arugula salad

Item pic

 

Village Juice Co

1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula & Beet Salad$10.95
arugula, spinach, beets, pistachios, pistachio dusted goat cheese medallions. dressing: roasted carrot vinaigrette (unless another dressing is selected)
suggested add-ons: chicken, bacon, avocado
More about Village Juice Co
Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad (Lunch)
Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese & Sliced Apples
Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad
Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sliced Apples, Sherry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glaze
More about Osteria LuCa
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$11.00
With sliced Fuji apples, sweet-spiced pecans, dried cranberry, crumbled blue cheese & light citrus vinaigrette
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Arugula & Apple Salad image

 

Craft Tasting Room

1320 south church street, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula & Apple Salad$9.00
strawberries, pecan, goat cheese and citrus vinaigrette
More about Craft Tasting Room
Item pic

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Grilled Salmon & Arugula Salad$16.50
Grilled North Atlantic salmon filet, grilled zucchini, fresh arugula, capers, artichokes, bruschetta tomatoes in a Kalamata olive vinaigrette.
*Grilled Salmon & Arugula Salad$20.00
Grilled North Atlantic salmon filet, grilled zucchini, fresh arugula, capers, artichokes, bruschetta tomatoes in a Kalamata olive vinaigrette.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$10.00
With sliced Fuji apples, sweet-spiced pecans, dried cranberry, crumbled blue cheese & light citrus vinaigrette
More about Blacow burger sushi bar

