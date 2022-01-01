Arugula salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve arugula salad
Village Juice Co
1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte
|Arugula & Beet Salad
|$10.95
arugula, spinach, beets, pistachios, pistachio dusted goat cheese medallions. dressing: roasted carrot vinaigrette (unless another dressing is selected)
suggested add-ons: chicken, bacon, avocado
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad (Lunch)
Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese & Sliced Apples
|Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad
Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sliced Apples, Sherry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glaze
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Arugula Salad
|$11.00
With sliced Fuji apples, sweet-spiced pecans, dried cranberry, crumbled blue cheese & light citrus vinaigrette
Craft Tasting Room
1320 south church street, charlotte
|Arugula & Apple Salad
|$9.00
strawberries, pecan, goat cheese and citrus vinaigrette
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|*Grilled Salmon & Arugula Salad
|$16.50
Grilled North Atlantic salmon filet, grilled zucchini, fresh arugula, capers, artichokes, bruschetta tomatoes in a Kalamata olive vinaigrette.
|*Grilled Salmon & Arugula Salad
|$20.00
Grilled North Atlantic salmon filet, grilled zucchini, fresh arugula, capers, artichokes, bruschetta tomatoes in a Kalamata olive vinaigrette.