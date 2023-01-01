Chicken curry in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken curry
Exotica Indian Kitchen & Bar
500 South College Street Suite # 150, Charlotte
|Jaipur Chicken Curry
|$18.00
Curry N Cake
2015 E Arbors Dr, Charlotte
|Gongura Chicken Curry
|$13.99
Chickencooked with aromatic herbs and spices cooked in gongura and onion gravy.
Legion Brewing - South Park
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|Curry Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.00
Chicken rubbed with curry, oven roasted, mixed with red grapes, almonds, sour cream, mayonnaise, parsley, and lettuce in a flour tortilla
|GF - Curry Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.00
Chicken rubbed with curry, oven roasted, mixed with red grapes, almonds, sour cream, mayonnaise, parsley, and lettuce in a flour tortilla
Passage To India Indian Cuisine
9510 University City Boulevard, Charlotte
|Chicken Curry
|$13.99