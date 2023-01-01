Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken curry

Exotica Indian Kitchen & Bar

500 South College Street Suite # 150, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jaipur Chicken Curry$18.00
More about Exotica Indian Kitchen & Bar
Curry N Cake

2015 E Arbors Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gongura Chicken Curry$13.99
Chickencooked with aromatic herbs and spices cooked in gongura and onion gravy.
More about Curry N Cake
Legion Brewing - South Park

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
Chicken rubbed with curry, oven roasted, mixed with red grapes, almonds, sour cream, mayonnaise, parsley, and lettuce in a flour tortilla
GF - Curry Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
Chicken rubbed with curry, oven roasted, mixed with red grapes, almonds, sour cream, mayonnaise, parsley, and lettuce in a flour tortilla
More about Legion Brewing - South Park
Passage To India Indian Cuisine

9510 University City Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$13.99
More about Passage To India Indian Cuisine
Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF - Chicken Curry Bo Spam$15.00
Chicken Curry Bo Spam$15.00
Wood grilled chicken, jasmine rice, pickles, Thai basil, mint, lettuce, and coconut curry vinaigrette
More about Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

