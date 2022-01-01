Honey chicken in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charlotte restaurants that serve honey chicken

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals image

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Four Pack Honey Mustard Chicken Breast Special$55.00
Bell & Evans Farms Chicken, GF. Includes 4 entrée portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls.
Sides: Garlic Roasted Green Beans, Corn Salad (both sides come cold)
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub\r\nHuntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Honey Chicken$13.50
muenster cheese, bib lettuce, tomato, red onion and bacon served on pretzel bun with your choice of side
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub\r\nHuntersville
Honey Pecan Chicken image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI

Letty's - Shamrock

2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (503 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Pecan Chicken$17.95
Golden fried breasts of chicken topped with roasted pecan honey butter sauce, plus your choice of two sides
More about Letty's - Shamrock

Map

Map

