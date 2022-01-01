Chips and salsa in Charlotte
Boardwalk Billy's - University
9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.99
Our house made salsa served with crispy corn tortilla chips.
Mac's Speed Shop
2511 south boulevard street, charlotte
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.00
House-made salsa served with tortilla chips
El Thrifty CLT
1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
Mac's Speed Shop
2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.00
House-made salsa served with tortilla chips
Paco's Taco and Tequila
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|CHIPS AND SALSA
|$2.00
The Fairwood 226
226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte
|Barbacoa Tacos with Tortilla Chips & Salsa
|$9.00
Two Barbacoa tacos on flour tortillas with beer cheese, dices jalapenos, lettuce, topped with salsa, and served with a side of chips and salsa
|Italian Tacos with Tortilla Chips & Salsa
|$9.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas with marinara, meatball, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, finished with basil pesto, and served with a side of chips and salsa
|Chicken BLT Tacos Tortilla Chips & Salsa
|$9.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas. Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, with lettuce, mexican cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, ranch dressing, and served with chips and salsa