Chips and salsa in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Boardwalk Billy's - University image

 

Boardwalk Billy's - University

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$5.99
Our house made salsa served with crispy corn tortilla chips.
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

2511 south boulevard street, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$5.00
House-made salsa served with tortilla chips
More about Mac's Speed Shop
El Thrifty CLT image

 

El Thrifty CLT

1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$4.00
More about El Thrifty CLT
Southbound image

 

Southbound

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips and Salsa$4.00
More about Southbound
Mac's Speed Shop image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$5.00
House-made salsa served with tortilla chips
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Main pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPS AND SALSA$2.00
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Fairwood 226

226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Tacos with Tortilla Chips & Salsa$9.00
Two Barbacoa tacos on flour tortillas with beer cheese, dices jalapenos, lettuce, topped with salsa, and served with a side of chips and salsa
Italian Tacos with Tortilla Chips & Salsa$9.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas with marinara, meatball, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, finished with basil pesto, and served with a side of chips and salsa
Chicken BLT Tacos Tortilla Chips & Salsa$9.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas. Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, with lettuce, mexican cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, ranch dressing, and served with chips and salsa
More about The Fairwood 226
Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne image

 

Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne

11611 North Community House Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Delivery
Chips And Salsa$1.00
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne

