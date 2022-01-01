Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve mac and cheese

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$24.00
Deep fried lobster tail over a house-made four cheese creamy mac.
Shrimp Mac & Cheese$21.00
Mac N Cheese$6.00
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Boardwalk Billy's - University image

 

Boardwalk Billy's - University

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Mac & Cheese$3.75
White cheddar, baked mac & cheese. A Billy's favorite.
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Small: Mac and Cheese image

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Small: Mac and Cheese$6.99
Creamy mac with smoked gouda, white cheddar cheese. VT. Serves 2-3.
Large: Mac and Cheese$12.99
Creamy mac with smoked gouda, white cheddar cheese. VT. Serves 4-6.
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Item pic

 

Suffolk Punch

2911 Griffith St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nacho Mac-N-Cheese It's Mine$16.00
Simmered Beef Barbacoa, Cavatappi Pasta, Beer Cheese Cream Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Queso, Cilantro Lime Cream, Lime.
Substitute Seasoned Formed Quinoa Crumbles (V)
Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Suffolk Punch
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$15.00
VT, 1 quart serves 4-6 as a side dish. Creamy mac with smoked gouda, white cheedar cheese
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Mac & Cheese image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$12.00
creamy mac & cheese with aged sharp white cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, baked cheese top
contains: dairy and gluten
Mac & Cheese with Chicken Skins$15.00
creamy mac & cheese with aged sharp white cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, baked cheese top, topped with crunchy chicken skins & wing sauce
contains: gluten, dairy, soy (in fry oil), and chicken
More about Haberdish
Banner pic

 

mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac and Cheese$4.00
Farfalle, Homemade Cheese Sauce
Mac and Cheese$4.00
Farfalle, Homemade Cheese Sauce
More about mattiesdiner
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$5.00
Kids Mac N’ Cheese$8.00
creamy mac n cheese served with a fruit cup
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.50
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
What the Fries image

 

What the Fries

10707-F Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries$22.00
Lobster | Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
Mac & Cheese Fry Wrap$13.00
Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
Side of Mac and Cheese$7.00
Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
More about What the Fries
The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about The Workman's Friend
What The Fries Food Truck image

 

What The Fries Food Truck

9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries$17.00
Lobster | Cavatappi pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
More about What The Fries Food Truck
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ image

BBQ

Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ

7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAC & CHEESE
More about Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac & Cheese$34.00
Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheese sauce, claw & knuckle meat, Parmesan, Old Bay, topped with bread crumbs and a garlic-butter broiled lobster tail.
Kid Mac & Cheese$7.00
spiral noodles with house made cheese
Mac & Cheese$6.50
More about The Waterman SE
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Mac & Cheese - 12 oz$6.95
Mac & Cheese$3.95
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Mac & Cheese$13.00
Smoked Gouda Sauce . Cavatappi Noodles . Bacon Jam ., Braised Brisket . Mozzarella Provolone Blend . Fresh Parsley
More about Heist Brewery
Bosshog Mac & Cheese Eggroll image

 

Twisted Eats by Kre8

1440 S Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bosshog Mac & Cheese Eggroll$12.00
beer boiled macaroni, pulled pork,
bacon jam, stilton & parmesan cream, gruyère, roasted tomato & malt vinaigrette drizzle. served with parmesan dusted hand-slammed fries.
More about Twisted Eats by Kre8
Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
BISON CHILI MAC N CHEESE$14.00
Our rich and creamy mac and cheese, topped with Texas style bison chili
Mac and Cheese$3.00
MAC AND CHEESE$3.00
Corkscrew pasta with creamy cheddar sauce
More about Legion Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Noble Smoke Barbecue

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$5.00
More about Noble Smoke Barbecue
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

Brandywine Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.50
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

 

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$11.00
Mac and Cheese$11.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Item pic

 

The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Three Cheese$8.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Gruyere, American
More about The Crunkleton
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

1401 Central Ave., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.50
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
Kings Kitchen image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Kid’s Mac & Cheese$9.00
More about Kings Kitchen
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid Mac & Cheese$4.99
Mac & Cheese$3.75
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
Mac & Cheese image

 

NS

2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about NS
Consumer pic

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh

14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.99
More about Just Fresh
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.50
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Mango Lassi

Fish And Chips

Tandoori

Lasagna

Waffles

Chai Lattes

Turkey Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston