Mac and cheese in Charlotte

STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$24.00
Deep fried lobster tail over a house-made four cheese creamy mac.
|Shrimp Mac & Cheese
|$21.00
|Mac N Cheese
|$6.00
Boardwalk Billy's - University
9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$3.75
White cheddar, baked mac & cheese. A Billy's favorite.
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte
|Small: Mac and Cheese
|$6.99
Creamy mac with smoked gouda, white cheddar cheese. VT. Serves 2-3.
|Large: Mac and Cheese
|$12.99
Creamy mac with smoked gouda, white cheddar cheese. VT. Serves 4-6.
Suffolk Punch
2911 Griffith St, Charlotte
|Nacho Mac-N-Cheese It's Mine
|$16.00
Simmered Beef Barbacoa, Cavatappi Pasta, Beer Cheese Cream Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Queso, Cilantro Lime Cream, Lime.
Substitute Seasoned Formed Quinoa Crumbles (V)
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
VT, 1 quart serves 4-6 as a side dish. Creamy mac with smoked gouda, white cheedar cheese
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
creamy mac & cheese with aged sharp white cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, baked cheese top
contains: dairy and gluten
|Mac & Cheese with Chicken Skins
|$15.00
creamy mac & cheese with aged sharp white cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, baked cheese top, topped with crunchy chicken skins & wing sauce
contains: gluten, dairy, soy (in fry oil), and chicken
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Mac and Cheese
|$4.00
Farfalle, Homemade Cheese Sauce
|Mac and Cheese
|$4.00
Farfalle, Homemade Cheese Sauce
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Mac N Cheese
|$5.00
|Kids Mac N’ Cheese
|$8.00
creamy mac n cheese served with a fruit cup
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
What the Fries
10707-F Park Road, Charlotte
|Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries
|$22.00
Lobster | Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
|Mac & Cheese Fry Wrap
|$13.00
Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
|Side of Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
What The Fries Food Truck
9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte
|Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries
|$17.00
Lobster | Cavatappi pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
BBQ
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL
|MAC & CHEESE
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$34.00
Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheese sauce, claw & knuckle meat, Parmesan, Old Bay, topped with bread crumbs and a garlic-butter broiled lobster tail.
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
spiral noodles with house made cheese
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.50
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Large Mac & Cheese - 12 oz
|$6.95
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.95
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Smoked Gouda Sauce . Cavatappi Noodles . Bacon Jam ., Braised Brisket . Mozzarella Provolone Blend . Fresh Parsley
Twisted Eats by Kre8
1440 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Bosshog Mac & Cheese Eggroll
|$12.00
beer boiled macaroni, pulled pork,
bacon jam, stilton & parmesan cream, gruyère, roasted tomato & malt vinaigrette drizzle. served with parmesan dusted hand-slammed fries.
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|BISON CHILI MAC N CHEESE
|$14.00
Our rich and creamy mac and cheese, topped with Texas style bison chili
|Mac and Cheese
|$3.00
|MAC AND CHEESE
|$3.00
Corkscrew pasta with creamy cheddar sauce
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Brandywine Road, Charlotte
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte
|Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
|Mac and Cheese
|$11.00
Blacow burger sushi bar
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
The Crunkleton
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|Mac & Three Cheese
|$8.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Gruyere, American
Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
1401 Central Ave., Charlotte
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Kid’s Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.75
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Just Fresh
14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
