Shrimp salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Ilios Cafe at CPI image

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Add Extra Shrimp to any Salad$3.00
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Consumer pic

 

Just Fresh

5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Old Bay Shrimp Salad$10.99
More about Just Fresh
Item pic

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Shrimp Salad$11.95
Fried buffalo shrimp on mixed greens with gorgonzola, red onion, carrots, & celery
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$15.50
Iceburg lettuce, grape tomatoes, green onions, avocado, cheddar, cucumbers, and cilantro topped with grilled shrimp.
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waterman Salad w/ Shrimp$18.50
grilled shrimp, romaine, red cabbage, corn salsa, cucumber, cotija, cilantro lime vinaigrette, ancho chili
More about The Waterman SE
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$10.95
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD WITH SHRIMP$13.75
Mixed greens with shrimp ,marinated artichoke, Roma tomatoes, calamata olive and gorgonzola cheese in balsamic vinegar
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd image

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Shrimp and Street Corn Salad$10.99
Blackened shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, layered with our own street corn, pico de gallo & cheddar jack cheese.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
Item pic

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh

14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Old Bay Shrimp Salad$10.99
More about Just Fresh
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp BLT Salad$15.29
Grilled Salmon served atop of romaine and iceberg lettuce mix with bacon, grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, mixed cheese blend, croutons, red onions, green onion, and served with chipotle lime ranch dressing.
More about Piedmont Social House
Item pic

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vietnamese Mango & Shrimp Salad$15.00
More about Trolley Barn

