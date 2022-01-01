Shrimp salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Add Extra Shrimp to any Salad
|$3.00
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Buffalo Shrimp Salad
|$11.95
Fried buffalo shrimp on mixed greens with gorgonzola, red onion, carrots, & celery
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Shrimp Salad
|$15.50
Iceburg lettuce, grape tomatoes, green onions, avocado, cheddar, cucumbers, and cilantro topped with grilled shrimp.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Waterman Salad w/ Shrimp
|$18.50
grilled shrimp, romaine, red cabbage, corn salsa, cucumber, cotija, cilantro lime vinaigrette, ancho chili
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$10.95
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|MEDITERRANEAN SALAD WITH SHRIMP
|$13.75
Mixed greens with shrimp ,marinated artichoke, Roma tomatoes, calamata olive and gorgonzola cheese in balsamic vinegar
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte
|Blackened Shrimp and Street Corn Salad
|$10.99
Blackened shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, layered with our own street corn, pico de gallo & cheddar jack cheese.
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Just Fresh
14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte
|Old Bay Shrimp Salad
|$10.99
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Piedmont Social House
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Shrimp BLT Salad
|$15.29
Grilled Salmon served atop of romaine and iceberg lettuce mix with bacon, grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, mixed cheese blend, croutons, red onions, green onion, and served with chipotle lime ranch dressing.
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Vietnamese Mango & Shrimp Salad
|$15.00