Crispy chicken in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve crispy chicken
12th Man Sports Pub
12206 Copper way, Charlotte
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Toasted brioche with garlic butter,
Crispy Chicken Tenderloins topped with Gruyere Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, topped
with our Comeback Sauce.
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Chicken A La Cruz Whole -Peruvian chicken breast, avocado, aji mayo, lettuce, red onion and tomato seasoned with lime, available crispy or grilled on the flat top
|$13.00
|Chicken A La Cruz-Peruvian chicken breast, avocado, aji mayo, lettuce, red onion and tomato seasoned with lime, available crispy or grilled on the flat top
|$13.00
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Crispy Hot Chicken
|$18.00
Brick style edge cheese, Nashville dressed crispy chicken strips, hot aioli drizzle, mozzarella, cheddar, diced pickles
|Mexi Cali Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, kale, panko fried chicken, corn, avocado, house-made croutons, cotija cheese, Cajun Caesar dressing
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Crispy Juicy Jay Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Juicy Jay Slaw, Hop Pickles, Burn Notice Honey
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
3320-C Potomac River Parkway, Charlotte
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.99
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and shredded carrots
What the Fries
10707-F Park Road, Charlotte
|Side of Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
2 chicken tenders
|Crispy Chicken Hibachi Fry Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy Chicken | Bokchoy | Carrots | House-made yum yum sauce | Scallions
EMMY SQUARED
1932 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|Crispy Chicken Crunchers
|$13.00
siracha crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch