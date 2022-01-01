Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve crispy chicken

12th Man Sports Pub image

 

12th Man Sports Pub

12206 Copper way, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Toasted brioche with garlic butter,
Crispy Chicken Tenderloins topped with Gruyere Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, topped
with our Comeback Sauce.
More about 12th Man Sports Pub
Item pic

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken A La Cruz Whole -Peruvian chicken breast, avocado, aji mayo, lettuce, red onion and tomato seasoned with lime, available crispy or grilled on the flat top$13.00
Chicken A La Cruz-Peruvian chicken breast, avocado, aji mayo, lettuce, red onion and tomato seasoned with lime, available crispy or grilled on the flat top$13.00
More about Calle Sol
Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Hot Chicken$18.00
Brick style edge cheese, Nashville dressed crispy chicken strips, hot aioli drizzle, mozzarella, cheddar, diced pickles
Mexi Cali Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Romaine, kale, panko fried chicken, corn, avocado, house-made croutons, cotija cheese, Cajun Caesar dressing
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Juicy Jay Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Juicy Jay Slaw, Hop Pickles, Burn Notice Honey
More about Legion Brewing
Crispy Chicken image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

3320-C Potomac River Parkway, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$6.99
More about BurgerIM
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and shredded carrots
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
What the Fries image

 

What the Fries

10707-F Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Crispy Chicken Tenders$7.00
2 chicken tenders
Crispy Chicken Hibachi Fry Wrap$14.00
Crispy Chicken | Bokchoy | Carrots | House-made yum yum sauce | Scallions
More about What the Fries
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

1932 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Crunchers$13.00
siracha crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
More about EMMY SQUARED
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

901 S. Kings Drive, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Chicken Burritos

Prosciutto

Mozzarella Sticks

Pies

Margherita Pizza

Penne

Cappuccino

Muffins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston