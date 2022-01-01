Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve cheese fries

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$5.00
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pimento Cheese Fries$7.00
Crinkle-cut fries topped w/ homemade pimento cheese
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Cheese Curds$8.99
Crispy fried cheese bits served with marinara sauce.
More about Jackie Boy's
What the Fries image

 

What the Fries

10707-F Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries$22.00
Lobster | Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
Mac & Cheese Fry Wrap$13.00
Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
Mac and Cheese Fries$15.00
Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
More about What the Fries
What The Fries Food Truck image

 

What The Fries Food Truck

9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries$17.00
Lobster | Cavatappi pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
More about What The Fries Food Truck
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$5.00
Cheese Bacon Ranch Fries$6.00
Fried cheese cake$8.00
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
COVERED IN RED CHILI & CHEDDAR.
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Pimiento Cheese Fries$10.00
Our signature Parmesan Truffle Fries with a layer of warm pimiento cheese, bacon jam and pickled jalapenos.
More about Heist Brewery
Cheese Fries image

 

From Philly to Charlit

2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza Fries$7.00
Cheese Fries$6.00
More about From Philly to Charlit
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

Brandywine Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pimento Cheese Fries$7.00
Crinkle-cut fries topped w/ homemade pimento cheese
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Bacon Ranch Fries$6.00
Fried cheese cake$8.00
Chili Cheese Fries$6.00
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

1401 Central Ave., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pimento Cheese Fries$7.00
Crinkle-cut fries topped w/ homemade pimento cheese
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pimento Cheese Fries$7.00
Crinkle-cut fries topped w/ homemade pimento cheese
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Kids grilled cheese and fries$7.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

