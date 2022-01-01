Cheese fries in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve cheese fries
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Cheese Fries
|$5.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.99
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|Pimento Cheese Fries
|$7.00
Crinkle-cut fries topped w/ homemade pimento cheese
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$8.99
Crispy fried cheese bits served with marinara sauce.
What the Fries
10707-F Park Road, Charlotte
|Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries
|$22.00
Lobster | Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
|Mac & Cheese Fry Wrap
|$13.00
Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
|Mac and Cheese Fries
|$15.00
Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
What The Fries Food Truck
9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte
|Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries
|$17.00
Lobster | Cavatappi pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Cheese Fries
|$5.00
|Cheese Bacon Ranch Fries
|$6.00
|Fried cheese cake
|$8.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.00
COVERED IN RED CHILI & CHEDDAR.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Pimiento Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Our signature Parmesan Truffle Fries with a layer of warm pimiento cheese, bacon jam and pickled jalapenos.
From Philly to Charlit
2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte
|Cheese Pizza Fries
|$7.00
|Cheese Fries
|$6.00
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Brandywine Road, Charlotte
|Pimento Cheese Fries
|$7.00
Crinkle-cut fries topped w/ homemade pimento cheese
Blacow burger sushi bar
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Cheese Bacon Ranch Fries
|$6.00
|Fried cheese cake
|$8.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.00
Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
1401 Central Ave., Charlotte
|Pimento Cheese Fries
|$7.00
Crinkle-cut fries topped w/ homemade pimento cheese
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville
|Pimento Cheese Fries
|$7.00
Crinkle-cut fries topped w/ homemade pimento cheese
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Kids grilled cheese and fries
|$7.00