Macarons in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve macarons
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
136 East 36th Street, Charlotte
|French Macaron
|$2.45
Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary.
Year around flavors:
Vanilla Bean,
Chocolate Ganache,
Lemon,
Raspberry (DF),
Cotton Candy,
Cookie Dough,
Orange (DF),
Pistachio,
Cafe Au Lait,
Lavender Lemon,
Salted Caramel Brownie,
Birthday Cake,
Blueberry Cheesecake
Seasonal Flavors:
Strawberry Chiffon,
Honey Rose,
Matcha Coconut,
Pineapple,
|Half Dozen Assorted Macarons
|$13.00
6 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|French Macaron
|$2.45
Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Macaron Gateaux
|$18.95
Our macaron gâteau consists of three layers of cookies and two layers of buttercream filling and are approximately six inches in diameter. (No modifications to the design of the macaron gâteau) This dessert typically serves around 8 - 10 people (add-ons may be an additional fee). Choose from any of our year-round or seasonal flavors.
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|French Macaron
|$2.45
