Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve macarons

Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Macaron$2.45
Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary.
Year around flavors:
Vanilla Bean,
Chocolate Ganache,
Lemon,
Raspberry (DF),
Cotton Candy,
Cookie Dough,
Orange (DF),
Pistachio,
Cafe Au Lait,
Lavender Lemon,
Salted Caramel Brownie,
Birthday Cake,
Blueberry Cheesecake

Seasonal Flavors:
Strawberry Chiffon,
Honey Rose,
Matcha Coconut,
Pineapple,
Half Dozen Assorted Macarons$13.00
6 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Macaron$2.45
Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary.
Year around flavors:
Vanilla Bean,
Chocolate Ganache,
Lemon,
Raspberry (DF),
Cotton Candy,
Cookie Dough,
Orange (DF),
Pistachio,
Cafe Au Lait,
Lavender Lemon,
Salted Caramel Brownie,
Birthday Cake,
Blueberry Cheesecake

Seasonal Flavors:
Strawberry Chiffon,
Honey Rose,
Matcha Coconut,
Pineapple,
Half Dozen Assorted Macarons$13.00
6 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Macaron Gateaux image

 

Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Macaron Gateaux$18.95
Our macaron gâteau consists of three layers of cookies and two layers of buttercream filling and are approximately six inches in diameter. (No modifications to the design of the macaron gâteau) This dessert typically serves around 8 - 10 people (add-ons may be an additional fee). Choose from any of our year-round or seasonal flavors.
More about Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Macaron$2.45
Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary.
Year around flavors:
Vanilla Bean,
Chocolate Ganache,
Lemon,
Raspberry (DF),
Cotton Candy,
Cookie Dough,
Orange (DF),
Pistachio,
Cafe Au Lait,
Lavender Lemon,
Salted Caramel Brownie,
Birthday Cake,
Blueberry Cheesecake

Seasonal Flavors:
Strawberry Chiffon,
Honey Rose,
Matcha Coconut,
Pineapple,
Half Dozen Assorted Macarons$13.00
6 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Macarons 1/2 dzn.$15.00
Shredded Coconut, Brown Sugar, Egg Whites, Dark Chocolate.
More about Kosher Charlotte

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Mushroom Burgers

Garlic Knots

Meatloaf

Cheeseburgers

Fried Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Greek Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston