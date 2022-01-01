Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cashew chicken in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve cashew chicken

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Cashew$11.50
Fried crispy chicken, roasted cashew nuts, bell peppers, pineapple, onions, green onion prepared in cashew sauce
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cashew Chicken$9.95
A spicy Thai dish made with roasted cashew nuts, combined with hearty bell peppers, white mushrooms, onions, pineapple and peapods.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar image

SEAFOOD

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Cashew Chicken$16.05
Tender chicken wok tossed with roasted cashew, scallion, daikon, and a garlic-oyster sauce.
(*SH* *G*)
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
Consumer pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cashew Chicken 腰果雞丁
Sauteed in brown sauce with mushroom and cashew nut.
More about Furama Restaurant

