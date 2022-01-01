Cashew chicken in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve cashew chicken
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Cashew
|$11.50
Fried crispy chicken, roasted cashew nuts, bell peppers, pineapple, onions, green onion prepared in cashew sauce
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Cashew Chicken
|$9.95
A spicy Thai dish made with roasted cashew nuts, combined with hearty bell peppers, white mushrooms, onions, pineapple and peapods.
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
SEAFOOD
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Cashew Chicken
|$16.05
Tender chicken wok tossed with roasted cashew, scallion, daikon, and a garlic-oyster sauce.
(*SH* *G*)