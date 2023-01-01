Chicken pitas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken pitas
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|#9 Chicken Pita
|$13.50
Our Chicken Ke Bob Pita is served with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, and Tomatoes. This is accompanied by our French Fries and a Soft Drink. Try substituting the French Fries with Rice instead for a healthier option.
|Chicken-Ke-Bob Pita
|$7.99
|Grilled Chicken Breast Pita
|$7.99
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Chicken Pita
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, crumbled Feta, and Tzatziki sauce, all wrapped up in a lightly toasted Pita
Avli on The Park
180 N Field Blvd, Chicago
|Chicken Pita
|$17.00
house made pita, tzatziki, tomato, onion, oregano, fries
Beefy's - 5749 S Harlem Ave
5749 S Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Caesar Pita
|$7.99
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Pita Wrap
|$11.00
Broiled Amish breast, onion, tomato, Tzatziki sauce served with wedge fries
avec
615 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|chicken pita
|$17.00
yogurt marinated chicken on hearth baked pita with fermented chili sauce, garlic tour and bread and butter pickles
Nicky's of Beverly - 10500 S Western Ave
10500 S Western Ave, Chicago
|CHICKEN PITA
|$9.00
marinated and char broiled chicken breast sliced and served on a pita with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and topped with your choice of one of our special sauces
|VEGAN JERK CHICKEN PITA
|$9.00
gardein grilled and marinated chicken tossed in jerk sauce served on a pita with vegan mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions
|CHAR-BROILED CHICKEN PITA COMBO
|$13.00
marinated chicken breast served on a pita with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and topped with your choice of special sauces
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Chicken Caesar Pita
|$16.00
romaine, parmesan, grape tomato, caesar dressing, on pita
Slim's
2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Pita
|$4.99
Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce (on the side) served on Pita Bread. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Greek Chicken Pita
|$7.75
Roasted Chicken, Tomato Slices, Roasted Red Peppers, Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Cucumber-Yogurt Cream Sauce, Pita Bread
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Chicken Pita
|$15.50
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion & feta tossed with greek dressing in a pita.
Fiya Restaurant
5419 N Clark, Chicago
|Chicken Schnitzel Pita
|$16.00
Chicken Schnitzel, Orange Blossom Slaw, Pickle, Green Tahina, Amba, with choice of Za'atar House Fries or Petite Salad
|Roast Chicken Pita
|$16.00
Wood-Oven Roast Chicken, Gribenes, Green Onion, Pickle, Matbucha (tomato jam), Tzatziki, with choice of Za'atar House Fries or Petite Salad
Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE
2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO
|Grilled Chicken On Pita Bread
|$7.99