Chicken pitas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken pitas

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#9 Chicken Pita$13.50
Our Chicken Ke Bob Pita is served with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, and Tomatoes. This is accompanied by our French Fries and a Soft Drink. Try substituting the French Fries with Rice instead for a healthier option.
Chicken-Ke-Bob Pita$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Pita$7.99
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pita$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, crumbled Feta, and Tzatziki sauce, all wrapped up in a lightly toasted Pita
More about Drunken Bean
Avli on The Park

180 N Field Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pita$17.00
house made pita, tzatziki, tomato, onion, oregano, fries
More about Avli on The Park
Beefy's - 5749 S Harlem Ave

5749 S Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Pita$7.99
More about Beefy's - 5749 S Harlem Ave
SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pita Wrap$11.00
Broiled Amish breast, onion, tomato, Tzatziki sauce served with wedge fries
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square
avec

615 W. Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chicken pita$17.00
yogurt marinated chicken on hearth baked pita with fermented chili sauce, garlic tour and bread and butter pickles
More about avec
Nicky's of Beverly - 10500 S Western Ave

10500 S Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN PITA$9.00
marinated and char broiled chicken breast sliced and served on a pita with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and topped with your choice of one of our special sauces
VEGAN JERK CHICKEN PITA$9.00
gardein grilled and marinated chicken tossed in jerk sauce served on a pita with vegan mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions
CHAR-BROILED CHICKEN PITA COMBO$13.00
marinated chicken breast served on a pita with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and topped with your choice of special sauces
More about Nicky's of Beverly - 10500 S Western Ave
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Pita$16.00
romaine, parmesan, grape tomato, caesar dressing, on pita
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Slim's

2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1395 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pita$4.99
Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce (on the side) served on Pita Bread. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).
More about Slim's
Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Chicken Pita$7.75
Roasted Chicken, Tomato Slices, Roasted Red Peppers, Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Cucumber-Yogurt Cream Sauce, Pita Bread
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pita$15.50
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion & feta tossed with greek dressing in a pita.
More about Eggy's Diner
Fiya Restaurant

5419 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Schnitzel Pita$16.00
Chicken Schnitzel, Orange Blossom Slaw, Pickle, Green Tahina, Amba, with choice of Za'atar House Fries or Petite Salad
Roast Chicken Pita$16.00
Wood-Oven Roast Chicken, Gribenes, Green Onion, Pickle, Matbucha (tomato jam), Tzatziki, with choice of Za'atar House Fries or Petite Salad
More about Fiya Restaurant
PIZZA • SOUPS • HAMBURGERS

Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE

2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.1 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken On Pita Bread$7.99
More about Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE
Greek Prime - 901 W 35th St

901 W 35th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Chicken Pita$13.00
Broiled Chicken Breast Topped with grilled onions,peppers,and melted mozzarella
Chicken Pita$13.00
Chicken Topped w/Tzatziki,Onion,and Tomato on Pita
More about Greek Prime - 901 W 35th St

