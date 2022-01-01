Cincinnati brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Cincinnati
More about Braxton Cincinnati
Braxton Cincinnati
1122 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Traditional Bone In Wings
|$1.00
Pendalo's classic Bone In, Brined then Fried Chicken Wings with your choices of Sauce and Dippers.
|Boneless Wings
Our always hand breaded and brined Boneless Wings with your choice of sauce and dippers.
|Please Box to go!
More about Smoked Out Cincy
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoked Out Cincy
5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|(8) Smoked Wings
|$12.00
*For orders of 150 or more wings, please call 24 hours ahead.
|BBQ Pork Fries
|$12.00
smoked pulled pork & warm white queso over colossal fries. topped with your choice of BBQ or Spicy BBQ sauce, and fresh scallions.
|(4) Smoked Wings
|$6.00
*For orders of 150 or more wings, please call 24 hours ahead.
More about Streetside Brewery
SANDWICHES
Streetside Brewery
4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|MINDFLAYER OATMEAL CREME COOKIE
|$18.00
Blended Imperial Pastry Stout w/ Oatmeal Cream Cookies - ABV: 10% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
|WE RISE. WE FALL.
|$18.00
Double New England IPA - ABV: 9.5% (Sold in 4 Pack of 16 oz Cans)
|BARREL AGED DOUBLE S'MORES FUN TOGETHER
|$22.00
Imperial Brown Ale w/ Double Marshmallow, Chocolate, & Graham Cracker - ABV: 13.3% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
More about Big Ash Brewing
PIZZA
Big Ash Brewing
5230 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Porter's Porter
|$10.00
ABV 7.2% IBU 30 - A robust version of an english porter with a complex malt body. The rich malty sweetness is accented with notes of chocolate, toffee, coffee and caramel. Debittered dark malts are used to give a smooth and restrained roast character that is never harsh. Gold Medal Winner in the US Open Beer Championship and the Best of Craft Beer Awards.
|Servatii Spekulicious Cookie Ale
|$10.00
7.2% ABV 25 IBU - This is a collaboration with Servatti Pastry Shop & Bakery brewed for a perfect pairing with Spekulatius, their delicious German Christmas cookie. A sweet, malty, biscuity ale, with hits of vanilla, lactose, and cookie spices. It pours a light copper color with an off white head. Big Ash Beer’s favorite cookie.
|Greek Salad
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce blend. Topped with
cucumber, red pepper, red onions, cherry tomatoes, our spicy
roasted chickpeas, and kalamata olives. Traditionally
dressed with a greek dressing and goat cheese.
More about Dead Low Brewing
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Dead Low Brewing
5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Pickle Chips
|$9.00
Beer battered thick-cut dill slices with ranch.
|16" Pizza
|$15.00
16” Cheese pizza with blended cheeses on homemade crust.
|Pretzel Flight
|$16.00
Six fresh made Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of three: house beer cheese, white queso beer cheese, our seasonal beer cheese or spicy brown mustard.
More about West Side Brewing
West Side Brewing
3044 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Beer Hall TANKS
|Run Club Membership
|$35.00
|Valentine's Day - Cacciatore
|$35.00
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Side Salad
|$5.00
|The Goat Burger
|$15.00
|Truffle Fries
|$10.00
More about NHB - Hyde Park
NHB - Hyde Park
2724 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|North High House
|$11.00
salad mix, cheddar blend, red onions, Roma tomato, cucumber, crust croutons, house ranch
|Wings
|$10.00
Smoked and oven roasted, tossed in your favorite house made wing sauce, served with celery & choice of dressings
Wing Sauces. High time hot, hot azz garlic, honey wheat bbq, hot honey wheat reduction, dry ranch,
|Cesar
|$11.00
house caesar tossed romaine, parmesan cheese, crust croutons, roma tomato, fresh cracked black pepper
More about Fifty West
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fifty West
7605 Wooster Pike, CINCINNATI
|Popular items
|Regular Fry
|$2.50
Crinkle Cut. Add Fry Sauce for Full Experience.
|Kid's Tenders
|$5.00
Three Tender Basket
|Kid's Flat-Top Dog
|$5.00
All-Beef Dog
More about Nine Giant Brewing
Nine Giant Brewing
6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese * (contains nuts)
|$12.00
grilled chicken breast | cavatappi | gruyere | white cheddar | fontina | arugula pesto | sun dried tomato | toasted breadcrumbs
|The NG Burger
|$12.00
Grass fed beef | NG secret sauce | house pickles | lettuce | tomato | cheddar | caramelized onion | toasted sesame seed bun
|Harvest Salad
|$10.00
arcadian spring mix | roasted sweet potatoes | honeycrisp apples | sriracha pepitas | bleu cheese | maple cider vinaigrette
More about Platform Beer
Platform Beer
1201 MAIN ST, CINCINNATI
|Popular items
|Tart Fizz: Tangerine Limeade 4-Pack
|$9.99
Juicy, ripe tangerine citrus blended with a subtly sweet yet tart limeade base gives a perfectly rounded flavor for the spring months ahead. Add just the right amount of sparkling fizz to keep your mouth dancing until the next sip, this Tart Fizz brings the sunshine inside.
|Open Bar Vol. 1 Variety 12-Pack
|$15.99
Aviation, The Painkiller, Blueberry Lavender, & Peach Ginger.
|BonBonerie Opera Cream 6pk
|$10.99
White IPA with fruity, tropical dry hops. White wheat gives a very pale color.
More about Listermann Brewing Company
Listermann Brewing Company
1621 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|BTL Atlanta Banana Pancake Cabana
|$7.99
(Collab. w/ Pontoon) Pastry stout with bananas, hazelnuts, hazelnut spread, pancake mix, maple syrup, vanilla, & lactose; ABV: 13.1%
|BTL The Gang Comes Out of the Barrel: Rocky Road Fudge
|$12.99
(collab w/ Bolero Snort) Imperial pastry brown ale aged in rye and bourbon barrels with chocolate, vanilla, deep fried cookies, candy bars, funnel cake, and rocky road fudge; ABV: 13.3%
|BTL S'morty
|$6.50
Pastry stout with vanilla, chocolate, marshmallow, graham cracker, nutmeg, and lactose; ABV: 8.5%
More about Taft's Ale House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taft's Ale House
1429 Race St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Tri Tip Tacos
|$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
|Ale House Sandwich
|$16.50
Shaved Tri Tip - Red Ranch - Bleu Cheese - Crispy Ale House Onions
|B/C Sandwich
|$16.50
More about Esoteric Brewing Company
Esoteric Brewing Company
918 E McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Lotus Cans
|Chrysalis Cans
|Nirvana Crowler
|$21.00
More about Taft’s Brewpourium
Taft’s Brewpourium
4831 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|16'' Margherita Apizza
|$21.50
Imported crushed Italian tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, evoo, basil after bake
|Knots
|$8.00
Our 48 hour fermented apizza dough, garlic oil, parmesan, served with marinara & Gavel Banger beer cheese
|10" Tomato Pie with Mozzarella
|$10.50
Imported cruched Italian tomatoes, mozzarella, light pecorino, garlic, evoo
More about Listermann Brewing Trail House
Listermann Brewing Trail House
3701 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread
|$7.00
Served with pizza sauce
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, and tomatoes
|Pepperoni
|$10.00
Red pizza sauce with pepperoni