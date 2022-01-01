Buffalo chicken wraps in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
Breaded white chicken, wrapped with lettuce,
tomato, bacon and shredded cheese with your
choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Tossed in your choice:
Mild BBQ • Medium BBQ • Hot BBQ
Classic Buffalo • Garlic Teriyaki • Spicy Honey
Bow Tie Cafe
1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, green onion, grilled chicken, shredded jack cheese, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
Chicken tenderloins, buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese
Champions Grille
3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.79