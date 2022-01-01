Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
Breaded white chicken, wrapped with lettuce,
tomato, bacon and shredded cheese with your
choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Tossed in your choice:
Mild BBQ • Medium BBQ • Hot BBQ
Classic Buffalo • Garlic Teriyaki • Spicy Honey
More about Bacalls Cafe
Bow Tie Cafe image

 

Bow Tie Cafe

1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, green onion, grilled chicken, shredded jack cheese, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing
More about Bow Tie Cafe
Center Hub Deli & Catering image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Center Hub Deli & Catering

700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
Chicken tenderloins, buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese
More about Allyn's Cafe
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
More about Buckethead's
Consumer pic

 

Benson's Tavern

419 W. Benson Street, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
More about Benson's Tavern
Banner pic

GRILL

Champions Grille

3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI

Avg 4.3 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.79
More about Champions Grille

