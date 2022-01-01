Tortas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve tortas
El Taxqueño Taqueria
207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas
|Torta
|$8.99
Toasted telera bread, choice of meat, mayo, refried beans, lettuce, & tomatoes.
Xaman Cafe
334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas
|Torta de Birria
|$17.00
Panini bread, filled with Traditional ancestral brisket , made with a combination of dried red peppers and other spices, Monterrey cheese, red onions and consomé.
TACOS
La Salsa Verde - NWHWY
2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas
|TORTA CHORIZO
|$10.99
|TORTA LENGUA
|$11.99
|TORTA TRIPITAS
|$11.99
Twisted Trompos - Downtown Dallas
1211 Commerce Street, Dallas
|Torta Cubana
|$12.49
Torta bread filled with trompo meat, ham, milanesa, a sliced hot dog, avocado, cheese, jalapenos, lettuce and mayonnaise. Served with your choice of fried or chips and a red or green sauce.
|Breakfast Torta
|$8.99
|Torta Cubana 12 piece
|$64.99
TACOS
***NUNOS TACOS*** - Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time. DINE-IN via Reservation ONLY (Google or OpenTable)
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|LA CHILANGA TORTA
|$16.00
Big Mexico City inspired torta filled with green chilaquiles (fresh house fried totopo chips smothered in tomatillo jalapeno sauce), al pastor protein, refried black beans, vegan mozzarella, house-made sour cream sauce, guacamole, vegan mayo, tomato, onion, and lettuce. Plus a side of our crispy fries, ketchup, and a pickled jalapeno.
|BIRRIA TORTA
|$15.00
TORTA filled with Flor de Jamaica Barbacoa. Topped with smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, guacamole, black refried beans, and red onion.,tomatoPlus choose your side
*SPICE LEVEL 6
|TORTA custom
|$12.00
Classic vegan Mexican Torta. Choose a protein. Torta is topped with mayo, black garlic roasted refried beans, vegan mozzarella, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion. Sides optional. Customize and enjoy!
The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
5910 N. MacArthur Blvd., suite 121, Irving
|Milaneza Torta
|$20.00
mayo, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, milaneza
FRENCH FRIES
El Ranchito
610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas
|BF MILANESA TORTA
|$14.95
Topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, jalapeños & avocado. Served with fries
|CK FAJ TORTA
|$14.95
Topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, jalapeños & avocado. Served with fries
|BF FAJ TORTA
|$14.95
Topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, jalapeños & avocado. Served with fries
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
10920 garland rd, Dallas
|Tortas
|$11.95
Your style of sandwich served with fries, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados and onions