Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve tortas

El Taxqueño Taqueria image

 

El Taxqueño Taqueria

207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta$8.99
Toasted telera bread, choice of meat, mayo, refried beans, lettuce, & tomatoes.
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
Item pic

 

Xaman Cafe

334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta de Birria$17.00
Panini bread, filled with Traditional ancestral brisket , made with a combination of dried red peppers and other spices, Monterrey cheese, red onions and consomé.
More about Xaman Cafe
Item pic

TACOS

La Salsa Verde - NWHWY

2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
TORTA CHORIZO$10.99
TORTA LENGUA$11.99
TORTA TRIPITAS$11.99
More about La Salsa Verde - NWHWY
Twisted Trompos image

 

Twisted Trompos - Downtown Dallas

1211 Commerce Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta Cubana$12.49
Torta bread filled with trompo meat, ham, milanesa, a sliced hot dog, avocado, cheese, jalapenos, lettuce and mayonnaise. Served with your choice of fried or chips and a red or green sauce.
Breakfast Torta$8.99
Torta Cubana 12 piece$64.99
More about Twisted Trompos - Downtown Dallas
Item pic

TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS*** - Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time. DINE-IN via Reservation ONLY (Google or OpenTable)

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LA CHILANGA TORTA$16.00
Big Mexico City inspired torta filled with green chilaquiles (fresh house fried totopo chips smothered in tomatillo jalapeno sauce), al pastor protein, refried black beans, vegan mozzarella, house-made sour cream sauce, guacamole, vegan mayo, tomato, onion, and lettuce. Plus a side of our crispy fries, ketchup, and a pickled jalapeno.
BIRRIA TORTA$15.00
TORTA filled with Flor de Jamaica Barbacoa. Topped with smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, guacamole, black refried beans, and red onion.,tomatoPlus choose your side
*SPICE LEVEL 6
TORTA custom$12.00
Classic vegan Mexican Torta. Choose a protein. Torta is topped with mayo, black garlic roasted refried beans, vegan mozzarella, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion. Sides optional. Customize and enjoy!
More about ***NUNOS TACOS*** - Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time. DINE-IN via Reservation ONLY (Google or OpenTable)
Consumer pic

 

The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas

5910 N. MacArthur Blvd., suite 121, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Milaneza Torta$20.00
mayo, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, milaneza
More about The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
El Ranchito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BF MILANESA TORTA$14.95
Topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, jalapeños & avocado. Served with fries
CK FAJ TORTA$14.95
Topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, jalapeños & avocado. Served with fries
BF FAJ TORTA$14.95
Topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, jalapeños & avocado. Served with fries
More about El Ranchito
Consumer pic

 

Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

10920 garland rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortas$11.95
Your style of sandwich served with fries, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados and onions
More about Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
La Salsa Verde image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde - Community

2728 Community Drive, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
TORTA BIRRIA$11.99
TORTA CARNITAS$10.99
TORTA CUBANA$11.99
More about La Salsa Verde - Community

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Fudge

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fritters

Hummus

Filet Mignon

Steak Tacos

Paninis

Beef Teriyaki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (357 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (239 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (667 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston