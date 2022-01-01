Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain - Washington Park

300 S Logan St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens. Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Bleu cheese dressing.
More about Fire on the Mountain - Washington Park
Item pic

 

Blake Street Tavern

2301 Blake St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens, Louisiana Hot Sauce, celery, carrots, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, choice of bleu cheese or ranch
More about Blake Street Tavern
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Breast Salad$14.99
Fried chix breast tossed in wing sauce, lettuce mix, cucumber & tomato.
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens. Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Bleu cheese dressing.
More about Fire on the Mountain - Highlands
Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill

10815 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Your choice of Buffalo tossed chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, diced tomato, and shredded cheese, choice of dressing
More about Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill

