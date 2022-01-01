Crepes in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve crepes
More about The French Press - Belmar
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press - Belmar
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Build Your Own Crepe
|$3.00
10” Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .75¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado $1.00
More about Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market
Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market
5505 West 20th Avenue #104, Edgewater
|MONTE CRISTO CREPE BITES
|$9.00
(6) Monte Cristo Crepe Cut into Pieces Tempura, Battered and Deep Fried, Served with Raspberry Preserves Dipping Sauce (Refer to Cristo Crepe - CONTAINS MEAT)
|BYO CREPE
|$7.00
BUILD YOUR OWN CREPE
More about Le French Denver
Le French Denver
4901 S Newport St, Denver
|Crepe D'oef Brouilles
|$17.00
Buckwheat savory crêpe filled with béchamel sauce, scrambled eggs, gruyère cheese, your choice andouille sausage or bacon