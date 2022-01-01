Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve crepes

Build Your Own Crepe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - Belmar

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Crepe$3.00
10” Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .75¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado $1.00
More about The French Press - Belmar
Item pic

 

Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market

5505 West 20th Avenue #104, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MONTE CRISTO CREPE BITES$9.00
(6) Monte Cristo Crepe Cut into Pieces Tempura, Battered and Deep Fried, Served with Raspberry Preserves Dipping Sauce (Refer to Cristo Crepe - CONTAINS MEAT)
BYO CREPE$7.00
BUILD YOUR OWN CREPE
More about Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market
Item pic

 

Le French Denver

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crepe D'oef Brouilles$17.00
Buckwheat savory crêpe filled with béchamel sauce, scrambled eggs, gruyère cheese, your choice andouille sausage or bacon
More about Le French Denver
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Mille-crepe Vanilla$9.00
More about TOKIO
8cd10ef7-b3af-43f2-8004-5353e183b7d6 image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Crepe$3.00
10" Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings.
More about The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver

