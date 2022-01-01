Pies in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA
Famous Original J's Pizza
715 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Meat Lovers Pie
|$25.00
Pepperoni, Polidori Sausage, Taylor Ham, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
|Cheese Pie
|$20.00
East Coast Classic Pie, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
|Veggie Pie
|$25.00
Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
The Bindery
1817 Central Street, Denver
|Apple Hand Pie
|$5.00
|Pork N Green Chili Hand Pie
|$6.00
The Post Chicken & Beer
1575 Boulder Street, Denver
|Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)
|$6.25
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Apple Pie French Toast
|$14.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
French 75
717 17th St, Denver
|Yuzu Meringue Pie
|$9.00
yuzu custard, italian meringue, yuzu gastrique
FRENCH FRIES
American Elm
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
|Buttermilk Pie
|$13.00
Buttermilk pie, nilla twille, whip cream, caramel, fresh strawberries
PIZZA • PASTA
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Saturday Night Pie
|$18.00
Hand tossed 12" pizza crust, EVOO, traditional pizza sauce, diced tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Asiago cheese,Italian sausage, mushrooms
Work & Class
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Gluten free key lime pie, topped with whipped cream.
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|BOSTON CREAM PIE
|$6.50
Rich yellow cake filled with a layer of pastry cream and chocolate frosting topped with chocolate ganache
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Spinach Pie (2)
|$10.50
|Pie
|$4.50
|Spinach Pie (1)
|$5.95
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
Graham Cracker Crust, Nellie & Joe's Famous Key Lime Juice, Fresh Whipped Cream
SMOKED SALMON
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Toll House Pie
|$9.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maine Shack
1535 Central St, Denver
|Blueberry Hand Pie
|$6.00
|Whoopie Pie
|$6.00
|Mama Ryan's Lobster Pie
|$22.00
4oz of CK Meat in Clarified Butter, Sherry, Ritz Cracker.
Black Diamond Apizza
2045 S Valentia St unit 403, Denver
|Veggie Pie (Sauce, Mozz & Veggies)
|$18.00
Sauce, Mozz, Onions, Green Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic
Chook Charcoal Chicken
1300 S Pearl St, Denver
|Chook Pot Pie (frozen)
|$8.95
Chook Chicken Pot Pie - you read that right. A 5" personal frozen pot pie ready for the oven. Flaky pie crust covering a savory mix of our rotisserie chicken, grilled carrots, charred broccoli, gravy, onions and celery. #TeamNoDishes
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fish N' Beer
3510 Larimer St, Denver
|Pre Order Key Lie Pie 7"
|$25.00
Our Famous House Made Key Lime Pie. Graham Cracker Crust, Key Lime filling and an Italian Merengue
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
3 Kilts Tavern
1076 Ogden St, Denver
|Shephard's Pie
|$15.00
Lamb and vegetable medley under layers of mashed potatoes, Jarlsberg & cheddar cheese
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
LoDough Bakery
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Mother's Day Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
|$25.00
Mother's Day Pick up only! Strawberry Rhubarb Pie. Pick up between 10 am and 3pm
Fox Run Cafe
3550 East Colfax, Denver
|BANANA CREAM PIE
|$6.00
|APPLE PIE FRENCH TOAST
spiced apples, brown sugar oat streusel, creme fraiche whip, maple syrup
|OATMEAL CREAM PIE
|$4.00
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Chook Pie (frozen)
|$8.95
A 5" personal frozen pie ready for the oven. Mouth watering mashers covering a savory mix of our rotisserie chicken, grilled carrots, charred broccoli, gravy, onions and celery. #TeamNoDishes
|Chook Pot Pie (frozen)
|$8.95
Chook Chicken Pot Pie - you read that right. A 5" personal frozen pot pie ready for the oven. Flaky pie crust covering a savory mix of our rotisserie chicken, grilled carrots, charred broccoli, gravy, onions and celery. #TeamNoDishes
PIZZA • SALADS
Capitol Pizza
805 W. 88 ave., Thornton
|Dessert Pies
|$7.00
10" dessert pie with white icing and oat crumb topping.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Piggin' Out Smokehouse
9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood
|Mile High Frito Pie
|$4.50
|Porky's Pie Bowl
|$11.95
Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions
4000 Tennyson St #100, Denver
|Take and Bake -Mini Mixed Berry Pie
|$10.00
|Cherry Streusel Pie
|$23.00
|Take and Bake - Mini Blueberry Pie
|$10.00
The Post Chicken & Beer
2200 South Broadway, Denver
|Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)
|$6.25
|Seasonal Hand Pie
|$7.25
|Post Chicken Pot Pie
|$35.00
in proud partnership with Hinman's Bakery, frozen 9" pie with delicious crust, feeds 4. Post chicken, rich chicken broth, potato, root vegetable
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Whole Banana Cream Pie
|$30.00
Traditional pastry cream pie with fresh bananas on a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream
|Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
|$4.00
|Whole Tart Cherry Pie
|$28.00
Tart cherry filling with a lattice crust.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
City O' City
206 E 13th Ave, Denver
|C Whoopie Pie
|$5.00
v g | two oatmeal cookies sandwiched with cream cheese frosting
- 2