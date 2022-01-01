Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve pies

Meat Lovers Pie image

PIZZA

Famous Original J's Pizza

715 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Lovers Pie$25.00
Pepperoni, Polidori Sausage, Taylor Ham, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Cheese Pie$20.00
East Coast Classic Pie, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Veggie Pie$25.00
Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
More about Famous Original J's Pizza
The Bindery image

 

The Bindery

1817 Central Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Hand Pie$5.00
Pork N Green Chili Hand Pie$6.00
More about The Bindery
Item pic

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

1575 Boulder Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)$6.25
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Bacon Social House - S Broadway image

 

Bacon Social House - S Broadway

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie French Toast$14.95
More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

French 75

717 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yuzu Meringue Pie$9.00
yuzu custard, italian meringue, yuzu gastrique
More about French 75
American Elm image

FRENCH FRIES

American Elm

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buttermilk Pie$13.00
Buttermilk pie, nilla twille, whip cream, caramel, fresh strawberries
More about American Elm
Etc. Eatery - Denver image

 

Etc. Eatery - Denver

1472 S Pearl St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Etc. Eatery - Denver
The Saucy Noodle image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Saucy Noodle

727 S University Boulevard, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Saturday Night Pie$18.00
Hand tossed 12" pizza crust, EVOO, traditional pizza sauce, diced tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Asiago cheese,Italian sausage, mushrooms
More about The Saucy Noodle
Item pic

 

Work & Class

2500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Gluten free key lime pie, topped with whipped cream.
More about Work & Class
Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BOSTON CREAM PIE$6.50
Rich yellow cake filled with a layer of pastry cream and chocolate frosting topped with chocolate ganache
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Item pic

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Pie (2)$10.50
Pie$4.50
Spinach Pie (1)$5.95
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$10.00
Graham Cracker Crust, Nellie & Joe's Famous Key Lime Juice, Fresh Whipped Cream
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver image

SMOKED SALMON

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver

400 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Toll House Pie$9.00
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maine Shack

1535 Central St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2907 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Hand Pie$6.00
Whoopie Pie$6.00
Mama Ryan's Lobster Pie$22.00
4oz of CK Meat in Clarified Butter, Sherry, Ritz Cracker.
More about Maine Shack
Black Diamond Apizza image

 

Black Diamond Apizza

2045 S Valentia St unit 403, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Pie (Sauce, Mozz & Veggies)$18.00
Sauce, Mozz, Onions, Green Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic
More about Black Diamond Apizza
Item pic

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken

1300 S Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chook Pot Pie (frozen)$8.95
Chook Chicken Pot Pie - you read that right. A 5" personal frozen pot pie ready for the oven. Flaky pie crust covering a savory mix of our rotisserie chicken, grilled carrots, charred broccoli, gravy, onions and celery. #TeamNoDishes
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken
Pre Order Key Lie Pie 7" image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fish N' Beer

3510 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pre Order Key Lie Pie 7"$25.00
Our Famous House Made Key Lime Pie. Graham Cracker Crust, Key Lime filling and an Italian Merengue
More about Fish N' Beer
Shephard's Pie image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3 Kilts Tavern

1076 Ogden St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Shephard's Pie$15.00
Lamb and vegetable medley under layers of mashed potatoes, Jarlsberg & cheddar cheese
More about 3 Kilts Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

LoDough Bakery

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mother's Day Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$25.00
Mother's Day Pick up only! Strawberry Rhubarb Pie. Pick up between 10 am and 3pm
More about LoDough Bakery
Fox Run Cafe image

 

Fox Run Cafe

3550 East Colfax, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BANANA CREAM PIE$6.00
APPLE PIE FRENCH TOAST
spiced apples, brown sugar oat streusel, creme fraiche whip, maple syrup
OATMEAL CREAM PIE$4.00
More about Fox Run Cafe
Item pic

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chook Pie (frozen)$8.95
A 5" personal frozen pie ready for the oven. Mouth watering mashers covering a savory mix of our rotisserie chicken, grilled carrots, charred broccoli, gravy, onions and celery. #TeamNoDishes
Chook Pot Pie (frozen)$8.95
Chook Chicken Pot Pie - you read that right. A 5" personal frozen pot pie ready for the oven. Flaky pie crust covering a savory mix of our rotisserie chicken, grilled carrots, charred broccoli, gravy, onions and celery. #TeamNoDishes
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
Capitol Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Capitol Pizza

805 W. 88 ave., Thornton

Avg 4.5 (1380 reviews)
Takeout
Dessert Pies$7.00
10" dessert pie with white icing and oat crumb topping.
More about Capitol Pizza
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Piggin' Out Smokehouse

9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mile High Frito Pie$4.50
Porky's Pie Bowl$11.95
More about Piggin' Out Smokehouse
Officer's Club image

 

Officer's Club

94 Rampart Way, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut-Banana Cream Pie$9.00
More about Officer's Club
Item pic

 

Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions

4000 Tennyson St #100, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Take and Bake -Mini Mixed Berry Pie$10.00
Cherry Streusel Pie$23.00
Take and Bake - Mini Blueberry Pie$10.00
More about Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chop Shop

200 Quebec St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.50
More about Chop Shop
Item pic

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

2200 South Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)$6.25
Seasonal Hand Pie$7.25
Post Chicken Pot Pie$35.00
in proud partnership with Hinman's Bakery, frozen 9" pie with delicious crust, feeds 4. Post chicken, rich chicken broth, potato, root vegetable
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Banana Cream Pie$30.00
Traditional pastry cream pie with fresh bananas on a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream
Red Velvet Whoopie Pie$4.00
Whole Tart Cherry Pie$28.00
Tart cherry filling with a lattice crust.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
City O' City image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

City O' City

206 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
C Whoopie Pie$5.00
v g | two oatmeal cookies sandwiched with cream cheese frosting
More about City O' City
Item pic

 

Kingas @ The Mansion

1509 North Marion Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie$7.00
House Apple pie served w/ ice-cream and caramel sauce
More about Kingas @ The Mansion

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Huevos Rancheros

Steak Salad

French Fries

Cake

Jalapeno Poppers

Croissants

Katsu

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston