Spinach salad in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad (large)$15.00
spinach, parmesan cheese, dried cherries, candied pecans, red onion, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach Salad (small)$9.00
parmesan, dried cherries, candied pecans, red onion, house-made croutons, giardiniera vinaigrette
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Oblio’s Pizzeria

6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Fields Spinach Salad
A bed of spinach topped with fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, red onion, crisp bacon, feta, croutons, and a balsamic glaze. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.
More about Oblio’s Pizzeria
Frank & Roze Coffee Company image

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baby Spinach & Berry Salad$12.00
baby spinach, fresh strawberries & blueberries, toasted walnuts, goat cheese, balsamic dressing
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$12.99
Spinach, craisins, candied walnuts, red onions, feta cheese and Italian Dressing
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAMILY Seasonal Spinach Salad$18.00
*Serves 3-4**ROTATES SEASONALLY* spinach, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, smoked pepitas, sliced apples, and apple vinaigrette
Seasonal Spinach Salad$8.00
*ROTATES SEASONALLY* spinach, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, smoked pepitas, sliced apples, and apple vinaigrette
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
85c6d7c1-f5e4-414e-a5da-2385a2a45776 image

SANDWICHES

OPEN

3242 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPINACH SALAD$9.00
More about OPEN
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$12.99
Spinach, craisins, candied walnuts, red onions, feta cheese and Italian Dressing
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Manning's Steaks and Spirits image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Manning's Steaks and Spirits

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$12.00
candied pecans, dates, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, raspberry vinaigrette
More about Manning's Steaks and Spirits
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Summer Spinach Salad (No Meat)$13.99
Fresh Spinach, chopped bacon, red onion, BLUE cheese crumbles, fresh berries and choice of dressing *add a protein if u wanna.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

