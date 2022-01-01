Spinach salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve spinach salad
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Spinach Salad (large)
|$15.00
spinach, parmesan cheese, dried cherries, candied pecans, red onion, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
|Spinach Salad (small)
|$9.00
parmesan, dried cherries, candied pecans, red onion, house-made croutons, giardiniera vinaigrette
Oblio’s Pizzeria
6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver
|Strawberry Fields Spinach Salad
A bed of spinach topped with fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, red onion, crisp bacon, feta, croutons, and a balsamic glaze. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.
SMOKED SALMON
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Baby Spinach & Berry Salad
|$12.00
baby spinach, fresh strawberries & blueberries, toasted walnuts, goat cheese, balsamic dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Spinach Salad
|$12.99
Spinach, craisins, candied walnuts, red onions, feta cheese and Italian Dressing
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|FAMILY Seasonal Spinach Salad
|$18.00
*Serves 3-4**ROTATES SEASONALLY* spinach, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, smoked pepitas, sliced apples, and apple vinaigrette
|Seasonal Spinach Salad
|$8.00
*ROTATES SEASONALLY* spinach, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, smoked pepitas, sliced apples, and apple vinaigrette
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Spinach Salad
|$12.99
Spinach, craisins, candied walnuts, red onions, feta cheese and Italian Dressing
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Manning's Steaks and Spirits
11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood
|Spinach Salad
|$12.00
candied pecans, dates, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, raspberry vinaigrette