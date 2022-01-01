Taco salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$18.99
Green leaf lettuce, black olives, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomato, guacamole, tortilla chips, topped with 6oz of sliced chicken breast, side of green chili, and side of red salsa.
|Taco Salad
|$18.99
Green leaf lettuce, black olives, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomato, guacamole, tortilla chips, topped with ground taco meat, side of green chili, and side of red salsa.
More about Cafe chihuahua - 2250 s federal blvd
Cafe chihuahua - 2250 s federal blvd
2250 s federal blvd, Denver
|Taco Salad (Half)
|$5.00
Tortilla Bowl With Iceberg, Tomato, Mexican Blend Cheese, Ground Beef, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream. Side Of Salsa.
More about Mexico City Lounge - 2115 LARIMER ST
Mexico City Lounge - 2115 LARIMER ST
2115 LARIMER ST, Denver
|Taco Salad
|$9.75
Your choice of chicken, beef or steak inside a fried tortilla bowl, topped with a spring mix, tomatoes, cheese, avocado. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa
More about Colorado Campfire
Colorado Campfire
400 East 19th Avenue, Denver
|Taco Salad
|$17.00
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Grilled Corn, Pico, White Cheddar, Tortilla Crisp, Cilantro Lime Vin.
Grilled or Fried Chx, Pork Belly, or Shrimp for Additional Charge.
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Taco Meat Fiesta Salad
|$17.99
Spicy taco meat on mixed greens w/ black olives, cheddar cheese, tomato, homemade guacamole, and corn tortilla chips. Red salsa and Sam's kickin pork green chili ON THE SIDE.
More about el Camino Community Tavern
GRILL
el Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Chopped Taco Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, black beans, corn salsa, pico, avocado, cabbage, and peppers, tossed in a charred chile vinaigrette with cilantro and crispy tortilla strips.
More about Fire on the Mountain - Highlands
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain - Highlands
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken tossed in taco seasoning, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of jalapeno ranch.
*garlic, dairy, citrus, gluten*