Taco salad in Denver

Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taco Salad$18.99
Green leaf lettuce, black olives, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomato, guacamole, tortilla chips, topped with 6oz of sliced chicken breast, side of green chili, and side of red salsa.
Taco Salad$18.99
Green leaf lettuce, black olives, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomato, guacamole, tortilla chips, topped with ground taco meat, side of green chili, and side of red salsa.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
Consumer pic

 

Cafe chihuahua - 2250 s federal blvd

2250 s federal blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad (Half)$5.00
Tortilla Bowl With Iceberg, Tomato, Mexican Blend Cheese, Ground Beef, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream. Side Of Salsa.
More about Cafe chihuahua - 2250 s federal blvd
Item pic

 

Mexico City Lounge - 2115 LARIMER ST

2115 LARIMER ST, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$9.75
Your choice of chicken, beef or steak inside a fried tortilla bowl, topped with a spring mix, tomatoes, cheese, avocado. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa
More about Mexico City Lounge - 2115 LARIMER ST
Colorado Campfire image

 

Colorado Campfire

400 East 19th Avenue, Denver

Avg 3.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$17.00
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Grilled Corn, Pico, White Cheddar, Tortilla Crisp, Cilantro Lime Vin.
Grilled or Fried Chx, Pork Belly, or Shrimp for Additional Charge.
More about Colorado Campfire
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Meat Fiesta Salad$17.99
Spicy taco meat on mixed greens w/ black olives, cheddar cheese, tomato, homemade guacamole, and corn tortilla chips. Red salsa and Sam's kickin pork green chili ON THE SIDE.
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

el Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Taco Salad$12.00
Romaine, black beans, corn salsa, pico, avocado, cabbage, and peppers, tossed in a charred chile vinaigrette with cilantro and crispy tortilla strips.
More about el Camino Community Tavern
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken tossed in taco seasoning, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of jalapeno ranch.
*garlic, dairy, citrus, gluten*
More about Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

