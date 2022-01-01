Tomato salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tomato salad
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Cherry Tomato Salad
|$7.95
Fresh mixed greens, julienne carrots, red onions, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes tossed with our house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
ChoLon Modern Asian - Central Park
10195 E 29th Dr, Denver
|Tomato Salad
|$17.00
Smashed Avocado, Wasabi Crunch
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|#16 Tuna Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
|$13.95
|#18 Egg Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
|$12.50
|#19a White Fish Salad, Cream Cheese, Onion and Tomato
|$16.95
The Pig & The Sprout
1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver
|Heirloom Tomato Salad
|$16.00
Honey whipped mascarpone, shaved fennel,
pickled red onion, dill, balsamic soy
Three Saints Denver - 1801 Wewatta Street
1801 Wewatta Street, Denver
|Tomato & Corn Salad (Copy)
|$13.00
Colorado Campfire
400 East 19th Avenue, Denver
|Tomato & Cucumber Salad
|$6.00
Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Basil, Red Wine Shallot Vin, Balsamic Glaze