Tomato salad in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve tomato salad

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cherry Tomato Salad$7.95
Fresh mixed greens, julienne carrots, red onions, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes tossed with our house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about The Cherry Tomato
ChoLon Central Park image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

ChoLon Modern Asian - Central Park

10195 E 29th Dr, Denver

Avg 4.7 (269 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Salad$17.00
Smashed Avocado, Wasabi Crunch
More about ChoLon Modern Asian - Central Park
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#16 Tuna Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$13.95
#18 Egg Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$12.50
#19a White Fish Salad, Cream Cheese, Onion and Tomato$16.95
More about New York Deli News
The Pig & The Sprout image

 

The Pig & The Sprout

1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Heirloom Tomato Salad$16.00
Heirloom Tomato Salad$16.00
Honey whipped mascarpone, shaved fennel,
pickled red onion, dill, balsamic soy
More about The Pig & The Sprout
Banner pic

 

Three Saints Denver - 1801 Wewatta Street

1801 Wewatta Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato & Corn Salad (Copy)$13.00
Tomato & Corn Salad (Copy)$13.00
More about Three Saints Denver - 1801 Wewatta Street
Colorado Campfire image

 

Colorado Campfire

400 East 19th Avenue, Denver

Avg 3.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato & Cucumber Salad$6.00
Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Basil, Red Wine Shallot Vin, Balsamic Glaze
More about Colorado Campfire
45d10079-add8-4bf0-9c7a-5e7ff7b75907 image

 

Gorlami Pizza

3200 Pecos Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD$13.00
feta cheese, pistachios, pickled onions, arugula
More about Gorlami Pizza

