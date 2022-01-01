Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston

Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.95
Hot and sour Thai herb broth, thin rice noodle, with ground chicken, mushroom, tomato onion, and cilantro
More about Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

Shrimp Tom Yum Soup$20.00
Kuaytiaw Tom Yum Koong: Thai's most famous Tom Yum soup with choice of noodles
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP$15.95
More about Morning Side Thai

