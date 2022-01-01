Tom yum soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tom yum soup
More about Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Hot and sour Thai herb broth, thin rice noodle, with ground chicken, mushroom, tomato onion, and cilantro
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Shrimp Tom Yum Soup
|$20.00
Kuaytiaw Tom Yum Koong: Thai's most famous Tom Yum soup with choice of noodles