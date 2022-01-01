Huevos rancheros in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Huevos Rancheros
|$16.00
eggs any style topped with grated mozzarella and ranchero sauce on corn tortillas, served with black beans
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Huevos Rancheros
|$16.00
gluten-free | vegan option | *nuts* | kernel of truth corn tortillas, two fried eggs, enchilada sauce, cashew cheese, cilantro cream, black beans, slaw, pepitas, green onion *nuts
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$16.25
Two Eggs over corn tortillas, beans sour cream. Salsa fresca, avocado, cheddar cheese
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Huevos Rancheros
|$16.00
Vegetarian. Three grilled corn tortillas layered with three eggs over easy (local, free range), black beans, chunky ranchero sauce, avocado, and queso fresco, served with crispy mashed rosemary pee wee potatoes.
Met Her At A Bar
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Huevos Rancheros
|$16.00
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
corn tortillas, two poached eggs, black beans, mango salsa, cheddar, marinara
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|Huevos Rancheros
|$11.50
corn tortilla topped with 2 eggs over medium, homemade ranchero sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
C & M Cafe
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles
|Huevos rancheros
|$14.00
Crispy corn tortilla, house pintos, sharp cheddar, onions, salsa verde, organic sunny eggs, avocado, chili aioli and cilantro
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
Served with Black Beans and Sour Cream