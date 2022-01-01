Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Los Molcajetes (Hoover)

695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles

TakeoutFast Pay
#47 Steak Sandwich$12.65
Served with fries
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILL SKIRT STEAK SANDWICH$16.75
Grilled skirt steak ciabatta sandwich.
Grilled onion, arugula, tomato. goat cheese chipotle spread.
Baltaire Restaurant

11647 SAN VICENTE BLVD., LA

TakeoutDelivery
Open-Faced Steak Sandwich$29.00
8 oz prime ribeye, whipped goat cheese, asparagus, pickled shallot, arugula salad, cherry tomato, parmesan, Baltaire steak sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Mushroom Sandwich$10.00
Sautéed steak with green bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms in melted mozzarella cheese topped with fresh lettuce. Served in a French roll.
