Steak sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles
|#47 Steak Sandwich
|$12.65
Served with fries
More about Bloom Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|GRILL SKIRT STEAK SANDWICH
|$16.75
Grilled skirt steak ciabatta sandwich.
Grilled onion, arugula, tomato. goat cheese chipotle spread.
More about Baltaire Restaurant
Baltaire Restaurant
11647 SAN VICENTE BLVD., LA
|Open-Faced Steak Sandwich
|$29.00
8 oz prime ribeye, whipped goat cheese, asparagus, pickled shallot, arugula salad, cherry tomato, parmesan, Baltaire steak sauce
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Steak Mushroom Sandwich
|$10.00
Sautéed steak with green bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms in melted mozzarella cheese topped with fresh lettuce. Served in a French roll.