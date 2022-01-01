Veggie burgers in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Veggie Burger
|$8.49
Made with organic sprouted mung beans, brown rice, assorted fresh vegetables, mushrooms, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, pesto, herbs and spices finished with a dash of honey chipotle salsa. Served with lettuce, tomato & secret sauce.
|Double Veggie Burger
|$12.79
Made with organic sprouted mung beans, brown rice, assorted fresh vegetables, mushrooms, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, pesto, herbs and spices finished with a dash of honey chipotle salsa. Served with lettuce, tomato & secret sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
multi-grain patty, with lettuce and tomato on a whole wheat bun
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$16.00
THREE-FRAIN VEGETABLE BURGER
Cashew nuts, lettuce, tomato, red onion. green aioli, Brioche bun.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Black Cat
3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
***VEGGIE PATTY CONTAINS GLUTEN AND CASHEWS*** raclette cheese, melted onions, shredded lettuce, sweet & tangy pickles, potato bun ***PATTY CONTAINS CASHEWS AND GLUTEN*** -fries sold separately-
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Veggie Burger
|$17.00
House veggie patty, American cheese, iceberg, tomato, house pickles, Griddled onion, special sauce, toasted sesame potato brioche bun.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Impossible Veggie Burger
|$11.00
A juicy Plant-Based I-can't-believe-it's-not-meat IMPOSSIBLE patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a touch of Jeff's Aioli on a toasty bakery fresh bun.
C & M Cafe
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles
|Veggie Burger (Copy)
|$14.95
Best veggie burger you'll ever have! Quinoa and veggie patty, caramelized onion, provolone, hard-boiled organic egg, cucumber, cabbage, arugula, sundried tomato aioli, ciabatta.