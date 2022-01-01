Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$13.00
More about Four Cafe
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$8.49
Made with organic sprouted mung beans, brown rice, assorted fresh vegetables, mushrooms, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, pesto, herbs and spices finished with a dash of honey chipotle salsa. Served with lettuce, tomato & secret sauce.
Double Veggie Burger$12.79
Made with organic sprouted mung beans, brown rice, assorted fresh vegetables, mushrooms, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, pesto, herbs and spices finished with a dash of honey chipotle salsa. Served with lettuce, tomato & secret sauce.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$15.00
multi-grain patty, with lettuce and tomato on a whole wheat bun
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE BURGER$16.00
THREE-FRAIN VEGETABLE BURGER
Cashew nuts, lettuce, tomato, red onion. green aioli, Brioche bun.
More about Bloom Cafe
Veggie Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Black Cat

3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$15.00
***VEGGIE PATTY CONTAINS GLUTEN AND CASHEWS*** raclette cheese, melted onions, shredded lettuce, sweet & tangy pickles, potato bun ***PATTY CONTAINS CASHEWS AND GLUTEN*** -fries sold separately-
More about The Black Cat
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$17.00
House veggie patty, American cheese, iceberg, tomato, house pickles, Griddled onion, special sauce, toasted sesame potato brioche bun.
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory

8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (5800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Impossible Veggie Burger$11.00
A juicy Plant-Based I-can't-believe-it's-not-meat IMPOSSIBLE patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a touch of Jeff's Aioli on a toasty bakery fresh bun.
More about Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
Item pic

 

C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burger (Copy)$14.95
Best veggie burger you'll ever have! Quinoa and veggie patty, caramelized onion, provolone, hard-boiled organic egg, cucumber, cabbage, arugula, sundried tomato aioli, ciabatta.
More about C & M Cafe
Sunset Grill image

 

Sunset Grill

7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$12.00
More about Sunset Grill

