Louisville Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Louisville

Hilltop Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hilltop Tavern

1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville

Avg 4 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$7.00
fried stadium pretzels and our spicy Bell's Two Hearted Beer Cheese
Beer Cheese Burger$12.50
1/2lb fresh ground chuck patty, our spicy Two Hearted beer Cheese, and bacon on a brioche bun served with fries
Tavern Burger$12.50
1/2lb ground chuck patty, American cheese, thick cut bacon, loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, spicy mustard, and ketchup on a brioche bun served with fries
More about Hilltop Tavern
Daddy Rich's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Daddy Rich's

617 W. Oak St., Louisville

Avg 4.6 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
# 2 Combo (4Tenders)$9.43
10 Wings$12.99
# 1 Combo (5 Wings)$8.99
More about Daddy Rich's
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
More about Roosters
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

642 baxter Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Chicken All White Meat w/ 2 Side$11.50
Chicken Bowl$6.49
1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side$10.50
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
Royals Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Royals Hot Chicken

736 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sandwich Classic Fried$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
5 Tenders Classic Fried$9.29
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Tenders Hot$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
More about Royals Hot Chicken
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken image

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

5439 new cut rd, louisville

Avg 4.6 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side$10.50
Chaufa Rice$8.99
1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side$9.25
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
Roosters image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Roosters

4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Feathers$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
More about Roosters
Roosters image

 

Roosters

10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Onion Feathers$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
More about Roosters
Derby City Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PepperJack Cheeseballs$6.99
deep fried pepper-jack cheese balls
Cheesy Bread$7.49
LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE
For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59
Large The Champ$23.95
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza;Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Roosters image

PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Feathers$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Khalil's image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Khalil's

10966 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (717 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Basket of Fries$5.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.00
10 Bone-In Wings$16.00
More about Khalil's
BurgerIM Louisville KY* image

 

BurgerIM Louisville KY*

3733 Lexington Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burgerim Fries$2.99
2 Pack$8.99
Cajun Fries$3.98
More about BurgerIM Louisville KY*
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

12531 Shelbyville Rd, Middletown

Avg 4.7 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yuca Bites app$5.49
Chicken Empanada$3.50
1/4 Chicken w/ 2 Sides$8.75
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
Royals Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN

Royals Hot Chicken

10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Tenders Some Heat$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
Sandwich Hot$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
More about Royals Hot Chicken

