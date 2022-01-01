Louisville Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Louisville
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Hilltop Tavern
1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Pretzel & Beer Cheese
|$7.00
fried stadium pretzels and our spicy Bell's Two Hearted Beer Cheese
|Beer Cheese Burger
|$12.50
1/2lb fresh ground chuck patty, our spicy Two Hearted beer Cheese, and bacon on a brioche bun served with fries
|Tavern Burger
|$12.50
1/2lb ground chuck patty, American cheese, thick cut bacon, loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, spicy mustard, and ketchup on a brioche bun served with fries
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Daddy Rich's
617 W. Oak St., Louisville
|Popular items
|# 2 Combo (4Tenders)
|$9.43
|10 Wings
|$12.99
|# 1 Combo (5 Wings)
|$8.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
642 baxter Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|1/2 Chicken All White Meat w/ 2 Side
|$11.50
|Chicken Bowl
|$6.49
|1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side
|$10.50
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Royals Hot Chicken
736 E Market St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Sandwich Classic Fried
|$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
|5 Tenders Classic Fried
|$9.29
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
|3 Tenders Hot
|$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
5439 new cut rd, louisville
|Popular items
|1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side
|$10.50
|Chaufa Rice
|$8.99
|1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side
|$9.25
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Roosters
4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|Popular items
|Onion Feathers
|$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
Roosters
10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Onion Feathers
|$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|PepperJack Cheeseballs
|$6.99
deep fried pepper-jack cheese balls
|Cheesy Bread
|$7.49
LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE
For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59
|Large The Champ
|$23.95
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza;Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville
|Popular items
|Onion Feathers
|$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Khalil's
10966 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|Popular items
|Basket of Fries
|$5.00
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
|10 Bone-In Wings
|$16.00
BurgerIM Louisville KY*
3733 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
|2 Pack
|$8.99
|Cajun Fries
|$3.98
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
12531 Shelbyville Rd, Middletown
|Popular items
|Yuca Bites app
|$5.49
|Chicken Empanada
|$3.50
|1/4 Chicken w/ 2 Sides
|$8.75
CHICKEN
Royals Hot Chicken
10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|3 Tenders Some Heat
|$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
|To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
|Sandwich Hot
|$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.