Pasta salad in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve pasta salad
PASTA • CHEESE
Lotsa Pasta
3717 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Greek Pasta Salad
|$7.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Penne, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Fresh Parsley, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Fresh Garlic, Feta & Kalamata Olives
|Orzo Pasta Salad
|$8.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Orzo Pasta, Shiitake Mushrooms, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Salt, Fresh Garlic, Red Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper
|Farfalle Pasta Salad
|$7.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Farfalle, Cauliflower, Peas, Artichokes, Red Peppers, Pinenuts, Olive Oil, Mayonnaise, Fresh Garlic, Salt, Parsley, Dijon Mustard, White Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano & Padano Cheese
PIZZA
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|Side- Pasta Salad
|$3.00
ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
119 South 7th Street, Louisville
|Pasta Salad
|$3.00
The Café
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Roasted Chicken Pasta Salad
|$14.50
Boneless chicken breast, slowly roasted and served on top of a bed of pasta salad, combined with sugar-snap peas, red onions and feta cheese in a light vinaigrette, garnished with diced tomatoes.
SANDWICHES
The Table
1800 Portland Ave, Louisville
|Pasta Salad
|$3.00
