Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve pasta salad

Item pic

PASTA • CHEESE

Lotsa Pasta

3717 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Pasta Salad$7.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Penne, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Fresh Parsley, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Fresh Garlic, Feta & Kalamata Olives
Orzo Pasta Salad$8.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Orzo Pasta, Shiitake Mushrooms, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Salt, Fresh Garlic, Red Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper
Farfalle Pasta Salad$7.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Farfalle, Cauliflower, Peas, Artichokes, Red Peppers, Pinenuts, Olive Oil, Mayonnaise, Fresh Garlic, Salt, Parsley, Dijon Mustard, White Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano & Padano Cheese
More about Lotsa Pasta
Lou Lou Food & Drink image

PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side- Pasta Salad$3.00
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge image

 

ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge

119 South 7th Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pasta Salad$3.00
More about ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
ATG Public House image

 

ATG Public House

1576 Bardstown RD, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pasta Salad$3.50
More about ATG Public House
The Café image

 

The Café

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Chicken Pasta Salad$14.50
Boneless chicken breast, slowly roasted and served on top of a bed of pasta salad, combined with sugar-snap peas, red onions and feta cheese in a light vinaigrette, garnished with diced tomatoes.
More about The Café
The Table image

SANDWICHES

The Table

1800 Portland Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad$3.00
Pasta Salad$3.00
More about The Table
Khalil's image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Khalil's

10966 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (717 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sd Pasta Salad$1.00
More about Khalil's

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Fish Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Fried Pickles

Fried Chicken Salad

Cobb Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston