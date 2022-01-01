Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve reuben

Cheddar Box Too

109 Chenoweth Lane, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$12.75
Corned beef, swiss, bistro sauce and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread
More about Cheddar Box Too
Reuben image

PASTA • CHEESE

Lotsa Pasta

3717 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$9.50
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & homemade 'Special Sauce' grilled on Milwaukee Rye
More about Lotsa Pasta
ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge image

 

ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge

119 South 7th Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben$12.00
Sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, served on marble rye.
More about ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel - Be the Fork

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Reuben$15.00
House Made Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Rye Bread
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel - Be the Fork
The Silly Axe Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe - Douglas Loop Mall, Douglas Loop, Belknap Neighborhood

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$13.99
Triple Decker, Shaved Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, House 1000 island, sauerkraut,.
More about The Silly Axe Cafe - Douglas Loop Mall, Douglas Loop, Belknap Neighborhood

