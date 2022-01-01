Reuben in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve reuben
More about Cheddar Box Too
Cheddar Box Too
109 Chenoweth Lane, Louisville
|Reuben
|$12.75
Corned beef, swiss, bistro sauce and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread
More about Lotsa Pasta
PASTA • CHEESE
Lotsa Pasta
3717 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Reuben
|$9.50
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & homemade 'Special Sauce' grilled on Milwaukee Rye
More about ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge
119 South 7th Street, Louisville
|Reuben
|$12.00
Sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, served on marble rye.
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel - Be the Fork
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel - Be the Fork
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Classic Reuben
|$15.00
House Made Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Rye Bread