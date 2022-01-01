Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve salmon salad

Consumer pic

 

Cheddar Box Too

109 Chenoweth Lane, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon Salad$15.75
Salmon served on a bed of spring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, mangoes and mango vinaigrette
More about Cheddar Box Too
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill - Landis Lakes

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Strawberry Salmon Salad$10.99
6oz Salmon, Field Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Gander American Grill - Landis Lakes
Bluegrass Brewing Co image

 

Bluegrass Brewing Co - 3rd and Main

300 W Main St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Spinach Salad$19.00
Spinach, Roasted Corn, Capers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese topped with Blackened Salmon
More about Bluegrass Brewing Co - 3rd and Main

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Tuna Salad

Rigatoni

Cobb Salad

Chicken Rolls

Kale Salad

Fish Tacos

Fried Rice

Wontons

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1649 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston