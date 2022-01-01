Salmon salad in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Cheddar Box Too
Cheddar Box Too
109 Chenoweth Lane, Louisville
|Pan Seared Salmon Salad
|$15.75
Salmon served on a bed of spring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, mangoes and mango vinaigrette
More about Gander American Grill - Landis Lakes
Gander American Grill - Landis Lakes
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Lunch Strawberry Salmon Salad
|$10.99
6oz Salmon, Field Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette